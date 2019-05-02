Pervidi at Australian Petroleum Production & Exploration Association Conference & Exhibition (APPEA 2019)

Pervidi will be taking part in the 2019 Australian Petroleum Production & Exploration Association (APPEA) Conference and Exhibition, Australia's premiere oil & gas event, presenting the title "The power of digital: workplace tools to modernise safety compliance". The APPEA Conference will be a dedicated 4-day event showcasing the latest technology, services and products within the oil and gas industry in Australia. Embracing the theme "Navigating the Future", the exhibition is widely recognised as the premier oil and gas event in the southern hemisphere. The show is a must attend event for all professionals within the field, with 98% of the nation's petroleum production accounted for as guests and attendees. APPEA 2019 will include numerous conferences and presentations from associated partners.

According to Techs4biz Australia General Manager, Naaman Shibi, the APPEA 2019 conference is an excellent opportunity to demonstrate "The power of digital- workplace tools to modernise safety compliance". "The ability to perform any type of safety inspection in oil and gas sites using digital tools will make the operator task very easy" says Naaman Shibi.

We hope to see you there to connect with you.

About Techs4Biz

Since 1999 Techs4Biz has been implementing Pervidi within various organizations, business models and processes. Pervidi enables a shift in focus from paper-based tasks by migrating from manual paper based activities to automated paperless and digital practices. Pervidi is a true paperless inspection solution, where the term 'inspection' represents any type of field activity or data collection. Since Pervidi users control their checklists and forms, Pervidi can be used to automate a large variety of business processes and activities performed by field technicians.