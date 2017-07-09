Paperless quality assurance with Pervidi inspection software

Digital inspection applications on mobile devices represent an efficient way to automate inspections for recording quality assurance

Quality Assurance (QA) is integral to the operation of any organisation and promises customers that they will receive the best possible goods or service defect-free. With QA in place through the right strategies and processes, a company can create a culture of high standards, build its reputation in the market and develop a loyal client base.

Quality assurance is defined as “part of quality management focused on providing confidence that quality requirements will be fulfilled”. ISO9000 is the internationally recognised quality management system standard.

Pervidi inspection software allows companies and organisations to implement procedures that inspect products or services and ensure that quality assurance goals are met.

Paperless Quality Assurance

Quality assurance processes may vary with the nature, size, extent, or complexity of a project, service or product. Using a paperless inspection application can help companies speed up the process, eliminate errors and increase efficiency.

Digital inspection applications on mobile devices and tablets represent an efficient way to automate inspections for recording quality assurance, replacing the antiquated and time-consuming method of paper-based inspections, which may lead to errors when documenting and communicating data. Paperless inspection software facilitates the recording of quality assurance, taking into account the corrective actions, the desirable outcome and assessments undertaken by the clientele in a diverse range of professions and fields.

Unlike rigid paper-based inspection processes, paperless inspection software can be customised to fit the specialised requirements of each business, complete with personalised checklists and templates. Digital paperless inspection software has the capability to address requirements as prescribed by regulatory standards including performing inspections periodically, and testing and adjusting existing equipment to fulfil the requirements of the relevant standard.

Pervidi’s Quality Assurance Software

The highly interactive paperless inspection software from Pervidi helps field inspection personnel customise checklists and reports; capture and annotate photos of the final product; direct communication to the office database in real time; convert speech to text for easy additional data collection; use integrated barcodes and RFID for quick identification; view reference material on the mobile device; and apply electronic signatures, date, time and GPS stamps.

The refined features of Pervidi inspection software allow the necessary quality assurance tasks to be performed, recorded and communicated in an efficient and organised way, eliminating tedious paperwork and significantly reducing human errors.

Quality Assurance on Mobile Devices

Pervidi paperless inspection software is readily available to access on any handheld mobile devices, from smartphones (both Apple and Android) to tablets and iPads, allowing quality assurance to be manageable, accessible and user-friendly in real time.

Designed for ease of use, Pervidi software enables personnel to conduct quality assurance activities in the field and record data using their mobile devices. Once the software is installed on the mobile device, the employee will be able to conduct mobile digital inspections and take advantage of various device features including camera, on-screen annotation, speech-to-text and automatic date/time stamps.

Benefits of using Pervidi for Quality Assurance

The Pervidi paperless inspection software allows the employee to take photographs and integrate the image with specification data without additional ‘manual’ procedures. For instance, quality assurance personnel can take photos, ‘doodle’ on the images as required, and assign the picture to the appropriate line item on their work QA form in a few clicks.

Additionally, the QA inspector can produce reports with embedded photos; use the speech-to-text feature to enter comments; list all information required by a technician to perform their tasks, including task list, activities, instructions and references to relevant codes and policies; and simplify data collection by standardising functions and drop-down lists.

Pervidi paperless inspection software is available through Techs4Biz Australia