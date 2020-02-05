Paperless Inspections- Tracking Deficiencies is the Leading Method to Mastering Inspections

Businesses and organisations around the globe are constantly working to improve their processes. Diligent work to increase productivity can often go to waste if key aspects of operations are left unchecked and inadequately improved. The level that any business or organisations should be aspiring towards is simple; mastering a particular operational aspect to allow the best possible success in all other operational aspects. Today it is easier to conquer certain operations than others, one simple on being inspections. Inspections can luckily take advantage of digital technology to move a cumbersome and dated paper-based inspection system to paperless methods.

In taking inspections digital, any check, form, or audit is based off a software running on a back-end server and a mobile device. This can of course be in the form of the regular tried and tested smartphone that so many employees will own themselves, or by the large screen alternative of a tablet (mainly iOS/ Apple or Android operating system). Benefits of using mobile devices are both plentiful and obvious, there are reduced input errors or discrepancies, information is shared much faster and it can be stored with greatly reduced physical space. Aside from making use of features such as picture-taking, annotation of these images and barcode or RFID scanning, inspectors can benefit from simpler forms or checklists, with automatically suggested corrective actions, electronic scheduling or the abundance of help information that can be attached to any inspection. Intelligence which works alongside the inspection can guide the inspector to the next phase of inspection based on values and data already input into the checklist or previous experience.

Where the inspection process becomes very insightful and powerful is the access of the software via management or other stakeholders on the desktop level. Here operational supervision can extend to every inspection audit and check with all data congregated in one place. This is the key for the heart of digital inspection; tracking. Tracking asset performance, deficiencies and repairs via historical inspection and categorised records provides vital data to decision makers. With data from paperless checklists coming in, the system can sort information like a premium professional filing employee, also giving insights that are actionable for both inspectors and decision makers. This provides the sort of advice that can help decide course of action for assets, employees, operations, resources or an entire organisational strategy. Long has it been said that decisions are only as good as the information that they are based on. With this in mind it is clearly the ethical responsibility of all businesses or organisations amongst many other reasons that such data should be gathered, managed and actioned upon in the best way possible.

In order to gather the top information possible for the best decision-making possible, businesses and organisations will hence require the top tools for data gathering. Where there is a breadth of tools about customer needs and wants, it is also vital that both the internal and external operations are mastered. For this to happen, inspections for any process performed need to be at their most insightful. This clearly indicates the importance and power that top-level inspection solutions have in modern business and organisational processes.

