Paperless inspection software for marine surveyors

Pervidi’s digital inspection software assists marine surveyors in their inspections with better accuracy, reliability and efficiency of data collection

A marine survey involves the inspection of marine vessels and equipment to ensure continued performance, identify potential problems and provide the assurance of safety. Conducted by professional marine surveyors, a marine survey encompasses ongoing inspections and vessel surveillance with reports typically covering the structure, equipment, machinery, as well as the condition of the vessel. These inspection reports provide detailed audit trails and a log of measures to abide by set safety regulations.

Existing paper based inspection systems can now be replaced by Pervidi’s digital inspection software, available from Techs4Biz Australia , helping marine surveyors complete their inspections with better accuracy, reliability and efficiency of data collection. The high flexibility of Pervidi software allows the user to create custom checklists and audits for any process and operation, ensuring comprehensive safety inspections.

Audits, inspections and certification

Audits have an impact on safety and operational efficiency as they can identify potential problems better, helping prevent future events. Marine audits achieved through Pervidi software include vessel condition survey, navigational audits, vetting and fleet compliance, equipment/ staff audits, Common Marine Inspection Document (CMID), and Marine Inspection for Small Workboats (MISW).

How Pervidi can make a difference to marine audits

Pervidi’s inspection software can be tailored to the specific audit requirements of the marine vessel or operation. With this flexibility, Pervidi can directly fulfil the client's means of use and assist dramatically in improving their risk assessment and inspection process.

Key capabilities of Pervidi paperless inspection software:

Automated inspections

Pervidi can be configured to automatically create corrective actions based on deficiencies recorded by inspectors. These corrective actions can be automatically emailed to the appropriate user with all information required to rectify or correct the deficiency.

In-house/ Cloud data storage

Users can store the collected data from marine surveys on their company's in-house system or use Pervidi’s cloud server, each option having its own unique advantages. While in-house storage provides long term cost savings and easier integration, the Cloud is backed by Pervidi’s expertise and maintenance of data.

In-house consultants

Professionally trained consultants deliver ongoing support, advice and recommendations on conducting inspections efficiently using Pervidi software.

Key features of Pervidi inspection software also include customised checklists; ability to capture and annotate photos of final product; direct communication to office database in real time; speech-to-text capability for additional data collection; integrated barcodes and RFID for quick identification; and electronic signatures, date, time and GPS stamps.

Marine inspection software

Pervidi equips marine inspectors and surveyors with the required software tools to ensure safety standards and inspection processes are conducted accurately and efficiently. Pervidi is committed to work alongside marine surveyors to eliminate threats to safety and prevent operational disruption.

The comprehensive Pervidi report includes a full assessment of navigational performance, with positives and negatives highlighted and clear recommendations made in line with best practice. In addition to standard inspection templates, Pervidi can also follow a specified/ provided format.