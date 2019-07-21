Paperless Inspection of Food Safety

In today’s world, food safety is more paramount than ever. With more dietary needs taking to the mainstream, it’s important to keep on top of what your putting in your culinary products. Mobile data collection is revolutionising the process of food inspection; by using a mobile device (e.g. smartphone or tablet). This method of collection offers a wide array of advantages for food audit, safety inspection and quality assurance along the supply chain; reducing the risk of human error, increasing speed of checks, all whilst ensuring personalisation and consistency.

Paperless safety inspection is much more advanced than ‘traditional’ inspection. The result of data being collected in the field in real time on a device is dynamic reporting and analysis; available both on the device and back-end system. The food safety inspector can make comments and measurements via regular typing, drawings or annotations or images taken by the device camera. Everything recorded can be instantly sent back to the office, giving management a speedy inspection result. Required actions can therefore be implemented promptly, all while ensuring transparency and accuracy. The back-end also gives several other benefits exclusive to paperless inspection users. Organisations can take advantage of automated scheduling and allocation of inspections, to increased productivity rates via suggested corrective actions; reducing lead times and ensuring better planning opportunities. By automating aspects of the food inspection process, data quality, consistency and reliability increase, whilst there is often an overall reduction in cost. Organisations can clearly see the ROI against strategic and operational objectives.

If you’re thinking of providing the best products to businesses or individual consumers, you need to ensure you have the best processes and methods in place. No one benefits from an old and ineffective paper system, and everyone wants to be sure of what they’re putting in their body. Ineffective cheap methods can potentially harm business growth and customer happiness if something goes wrong. The best solution? Go paperless with your food safety inspection.