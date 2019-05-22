Paperless and Digital Inspection in the Manufacturing Industry

Paperless systems are fast becoming the backbone of success for modern manufacturing organisations. A forward-looking mindset helps employees and the business to adapt to change imposed by industry regulators, or the management board. This is why many within the manufacturing industry are choosing to move on from dated pen and paper inspection checklist methods and welcoming in the power of digital. Replacing the pen and paper with a mobile device gives the user a host of new features, increasing the effectiveness of inspections and data collection and contributing to an overall raise in business productivity.

For manufacturing organisations things like the Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) or international standards such as ISO 9000 family of standards, are the guidelines to successful operations. Thorough compliance indicates industry excellence, whilst failing to meet these standards can highlight the real deep-rooted issues within your operations. Many methods are built upon traditional checks and balances that are today out of date. With modern technology advancing rapidly, systems need an ability to update quickly. This is one of the many reasons as to why digital is becoming then next big thing within data collection and any type of inspection. For checks such as OH&S, HACCP, asset inspection, quality assurance or facility maintenance, paperless systems are providing users and businesses with new and easy ways of recording and collecting information. This includes taking pictures with a mobile device camera, annotating them, use the microphone to records notes and findings, sending them to a digital back-end server and running the reports. Through this straightforward process, steps like double data entry are eliminated, and the time from recoding to analysis and rectification is reduced dramatically. Users of the smartphone or tablet device can also take advantage of other features such as barcode and RFID scanning, standardised response, GPS/date/time, access to reference material or voice-to-text features.

One of the key issues for manufacturing organisations is how to make quick decisions to avoid material, time or asset loss. For this, premium digital inspection platforms provide automatically suggested corrective actions, helping to mitigate any risk or issue identify during the inspection. The user can make on-the-spot quick decisions which would either reduce the existing damage to an equipment piece or solve the issue completely. With historical records and asset tracking as well as information sharing of the corrective actions, all stakeholders can be kept informed at real times. This helps to contribute to less machinery down-time, improving the return on investment (ROI) for assets and manufacturing operations. Another benefit of tracking everything digitally is that there is virtually no need for large filing storage, reducing the need to keep a warehouse of inspection reports and manuals. Everything is compressed and stored on private in-house servers or hosted via the cloud (SaaS) and available 24/7 from anywhere.

To ensure that your organisation is recording inspection details at your manufacturing facility and/or its equipment the efficient way, make sure you have digital systems in place to replace the “pen and paper” .