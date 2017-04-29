Optimising asset maintenance using smartphones with CMMS

Pervidi can tailor their CMMS to the specific needs of your business

Smartphones have evolved into an important business tool for organisations with their versatility expanding their application scope in the office as well as in the field. Continuous advancements in technology have resulted in smartphone devices being used to assist companies with day-to-day operations and complete activities that previously required a computer or were dependent on paper-based processes.

That more than two-thirds of Australia's population own a smartphone in 2017 is good news for businesses. It’s now up to organisations how to optimise the ready availability of these mobile devices and use them as essential tools to stay competitive in business.

One area that organisations can leverage the smartphone culture is in asset and equipment maintenance. Pervidi’s Computerised Maintenance Management Software (CMMS) is designed for equipment maintenance and asset management using a smartphone. Allowing ease of use, CMMS can be implemented using smartphones to enable users to efficiently and effectively plan and execute tasks meant to maintain operations and assets; add value to operations and increase return on investment; extend the useful life of assets and equipment; and maximise uptime of equipment critical to the production and operation of the business.

Smartphone features for CMMS

These five smartphone features are capable of being implemented using Pervidi’s CMMS system. Businesses can introduce these features into their operation, and ensure they are implementing the most efficient work procedures and practices for their CMMS with the latest mobile technology.

Speech recognition

Speech recognition, now a standard feature in all new smartphones, provides technicians a fast and effective way to record and store information for later reference when completing maintenance activities.

Camera and annotating

Documenting maintenance on camera helps capture the technician’s visual point of view and provides others a specific record of the asset and findings. Onscreen annotation allows technicians to highlight key areas in photographs that are of interest or concern and also describe the event or deficiencies.

Reference material

Reference material such as safety instructions, drawings, user manuals, relevant codes and standards can be stored on the smartphone and viewed in a matter of seconds, without any need to carry piles of paper anymore.

Offline reporting

There may be locations during field work where the technician may have limited access to internet/ Wi-Fi and/or service data. Pervidi paperless CMMS allows the user to work offline with data being uploaded subsequent to getting connected to a network.

Automatic data/time/GPS stamp

Technicians can improve their reporting details by implementing automatic date and time stamps as well as where it was recorded.

Conclusion

CMMS systems are only as good as their software provider/ manufacturer. Some CMMS providers such as Pervidi offer in-house data experts to tailor CMMS to the specific needs of one’s business. Pervidi provides professionally trained experts who can deliver ongoing advice and recommendations on how to use mobile device CMMS most efficiently.

To learn more about Pervidi and how their services can improve your business' CMMS and inspection process

Pervidi software is available from Techs4Biz Australia .