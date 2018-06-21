Mobile devices transforming digital facility management

Facility management is a broad field encompassing management and maintenance across assets, equipment, locations and people. Integrating the tangible and intangible whilst ensuring everything is performing at its best is difficult without digital facility maintenance management. Mobile devices are fast becoming the top tool that organisations are choosing to implement to deal with this. Whilst there are countless different items and things that facility managers must keep track of, the introduction of paperless checklists and digital management solutions is proving highly successful. Companies within the petroleum, agriculture and construction industries are all reaping the benefits of choosing to go paperless.

What mobile devices excel in providing is a depth of inspection and management features to the user. Depending on what assets and locations need to be administered, digital facility maintenance management solutions can provide different custom-built checklists. For building inspections there can be sub-parted checklists with the ability to attach images taken from a devices camera. For stock checks there is barcode scanning and standardised response. For facilities with difficult and hard-to-reach sections there is speech-to-text and GPS timestamps. The variation and customisability within digital facility maintenance management systems is highly powerful. The benefits of implementing paperless checklists continue even after an inspection; in-house or cloud (SaaS) hosting, in-depth analysis via accessible web-portals and full integration with business intelligence systems are all available.

Digital Facility maintenance Management Key Features:

Incorporates comprehensive facilities maintenance, inspection and asset management functionalities

Customisable inspection and maintenance templates, forms and checklists

Enhances asset tracking and management, through automatic data capture and automatic population of components related to assets

Advanced scheduling module incorporates rollover of repeatable activities

Enables picture taking and photo editing in the field

Flexible attachment of off-line reference material (drawings, images, PDF’s etc.)

Speech to text capabilities

GPS, Google Maps and routing capabilities

Supports a variety of barcode formats and RFID tags

Can interface with existing enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems

Mobile solution supports multiple devices, including iOS and Android.

To find out more about digital facility maintenance managements solutions visit pervidi.com.au