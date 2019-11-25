Mobile Devices for Transportation and Logistics Inspection

Logistics and Transportation are often forgotten by many as the boring business paperwork section. Numerous organisations can however save a lot of time and money by managing their Transportation and Logistics more effectively. This can mean what resources you receive from a supplier, what products or services you provide to others or simply how you manage your business on a day-to-day basis. Transportation and logistics management is key to keeping your business and employees running at top efficiency and effectiveness.

Transportation and logistics inspections are a backdrop to effective Transportation and logistics management. Running via a Logistics Management Information System (LMIS) or a Warehouse Management System (WMS) or computerised maintenance management system (CMMS) Transportation and logistics management can be digitalised to the point that all dockets, forms, checklists, work orders, instructions and other necessary information is provided via a mobile device and not via paper. Employees can receive their delivery schedule, batch size and number via an electronic notification, and the relevant inspections needed to be completed during the job. This can range from pre-start checks and safety inspections to quality assurance of the product being distributed or any other compliance checklist. Whilst in the field, Transportation and logistics personnel can have access to any reference material or guidance that is deemed relevant to the task all in a digital form. This can include past inspections so that they understand that the tailgate on a delivery truck is due an inspection or has recently returned from maintenance.

Transportation and logistics inspection can also imply things like the processes and methods used by your business around a worksite, warehouse, yard, manufacturing line or in the office. Logistical scheduling of tasks and the ordering that processes are completed in is a sure-fire way of improving the productivity of teams and employees, simply by restricting or reordering tasks. This can be inspected in the same way as Transportation inspection from dedicated inspection teams or management monitoring the progress via inspection data. Batch quantity and quality can be tracked digitally for each product or service in the backend which management will have access to via web-portal 24/7. In this space, it’s easy to follow what is working well and which machinery piece or process is in need of replacing or improving. Return on interest (ROI) estimates become simple to calculate, whilst the compliance and audit trail is easy to manage electronically. Work orders can be distributed remotely and in a paperless format to inspectors, whilst automated corrective actions can be set up for employees to reduce the time lag between issue discovery and mitigation. Maintenance teams benefit from the information sharing and analysis of data as the insights can inform the best course of action for vehicles, machinery or equipment management.

Whilst there are many benefits outlined above for Transportation and logistics inspection, the real value is realised when it is applied to your specific needs and requirements.