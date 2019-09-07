Lifting inspections using paperless applications

Whether you are using leased or rental assets or your own lifting equipment, it is fundamental that you have a lifting inspection procedure in place. The LEEA is an international organisation respected as the authoritative representative body in the lifting industry. In order to meet the recommendations that are set by the LEEA, you must consider how you will use your lifting equipment and how you wish to conduct your lifting inspection. This goes for the refurbishment and repair, maintenance, hire or end use by an operator of machinery. For this to occur it is imperative to have a dynamic, tailored and powerful inspection solution in place.

Digital lifting inspection can be completed via a paperless inspection application run on any mobile device such as a smartphone or tablet. Run via Android or iOS, mobile devices lend their features such as the built-in camera to the inspection application. Using this, it is possible to take pictures of equipment for the lifting inspection and add them post annotation to the report or the certificate. The touchscreen allows the user to make drawings or highlight certain wear or faults with lifting equipment, whilst GPS timestamps are derived directly from the device itself.

The lifting inspection application also makes it easier to keep track of lifting equipment, whether it is portable or fixed, temporary or permanent, via built-in historical asset tracking. This is viewable for all users with granted permission via a web portal accessible 24/7, 365 days a year. Such access and dependability on the system is unparalleled when compared to regular pen and paper inspection procedures. Instead of storage via a cabinet in a stacked filing room, digital lifting inspections can be based on servers in-house or via the cloud (SaaS).

There are also many benefits for management besides access to historical asset tracking and a reduction in storage needs. Management can easily calculate ROI of their assets via analytics provided after every lifting inspection report. They can also configure pre-approved corrective actions that are triggered via the inspection interface by certain data inputs. This can give quick and appropriate solutions to lifting inspection queries that may occur in the field. All lifting inspections require assets and equipment to be identified and recorded, which means that management and maintenance teams can make strategic decisions long-term. By automatically categorising reports after their data, and by making use of features such as barcode/RFID scanning, this can be accomplished a lot quicker than by using traditional methods.

By Karl Ahlgren – Marketing Manager, Pervidi