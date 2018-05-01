Keeping mines safe through paperless digital inspections

The best way to avoid incidents in a mining environment is through accurate digital inspection checklists.

The mining industry is constantly exposed to accidents, with the hazardous conditions in mines combined with dated processes compromising safe operations. Even though there has been significant progress in the development of new technologies for mining environments, mines continue to present a high level of risk.

Mines have always been subject to pockets of gas and dust, which are highly volatile and flammable. Intrinsically Safe (IS) devices were first used in this industry as a solution for hazards caused by the use of certain instruments around these substances. Inspections aim to ensure mines and equipment are in top condition at all times. While printed paper checklists have become outdated, IS devices are helping inspectors carry out their tasks efficiently and accurately. Paperless solutions are showing mines the way forward with customisable inspection checklists proving to be efficient and easy to use for managers and inspectors.

IS-certified mobile devices allow inspectors to combine all the features and functionalities of a smartphone with an appropriate inspection software application to record their findings. For instance, the camera, speech-to-text and annotation features on the device give inspectors a versatile input method, enabling inspection checklists to become more detailed and accurate.

Mining environments are not conducive for Wi-Fi or 3G/4G signals when carrying out safety inspections; however, advanced digital inspection checklists address this problem through offline recording abilities. The GPS timestamp function is also a great tool for mining inspectors.

Paperless solutions also represent a valuable inspection method for those managing the process. In-depth analysis and metrics mean dynamic reports can be created using the software. Data can be stored on the in-house server or the cloud, eliminating the need to sort and file paper checklists.

