ISO/TS 26030 and Digital Inspection Improving Food Chain Responsibility

Social responsibility may be the next thing all organisations and businesses want to properly master, but it doesn’t just entail how you interact with employees or attract new hires. That’s why the Industrial Organization for Standards (ISO), released ISO 26000 in 2010 to help to outline the details. However certain industries found that there was guidance missing or not specific enough to their operations. One such industry is the food industry, a pillar stone contributor to economies and life as we know it. Its therefore quite obviously imperative that the food industry runs efficiently, and ideally acts in a sustainable fashion to enhance the social responsibility. ISO have hence released ISO/TS 26030; a guideline on how an organisation in the food chain can help contribute to sustainable development on any scale or level. Titled ‘Social Responsibility and Sustainable Development – Guidance on Using ISO 26000:2010 in the Food Chain’.

ISO/TS 26030 outlines contribution possibilities for sustainable development spanning local laws, stakeholder expectations and larger regulations. Organisations and businesses such as farms, cooperatives, retailers, wholesalers, food companies or processors can all develop socially responsible and sustainable activities and operations, no matter their location or size. ISO Manager Sandrine Espeillac, head of the committee that developed the guidance noted that ISO/TS 26030 will “have a positive impact on society as a whole” and that it helps organisations to “contribute to many of the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals”. In light of ISO/TS 26030 being released to the global food industry, it is also important to note the requirements that modern assessment and monitoring of socially responsible activities require top inspection methods. For this many organisations and businesses are choosing to pair ISO/TS 26030 with paperless inspection solutions.

Digital inspection solutions can work hand in hand with ISO/TS 26030, simplifying the management and assessment of whether employees or an entire organisation is working with social responsibility goals in mind. Activities and operations can quickly be found to not comply with IS/TS 26030 or any other industry standard. By integrating these standards and regulations directly with the paperless checklist, it is easier to gain data and insights into how the standards are being used throughout a business. This also allows the audit trail to be greatly simplified and streamlined, allowing a quick process for management to follow. Employees can directly make use of standards as reference material on the checklist and highlight possible deficiencies in line with or that violate the industry guidelines. This can then be shared with the management for the audit trail but also with other employees and stakeholders to highlight things to watch out for, or simply encourage best practice. It’s clear to many businesses and organisations however large or small that industrial standards such as ISO/TS 26030 can only be best utilised when they have a powerful paperless inspection system to use it alongside. Today that means making use of mobile devices and paperless inspection applications.

