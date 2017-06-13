Intrinsically Safe mobile devices and safety inspections application

Devices that are operated in areas with flammable gases or fuels are required to be ‘Intrinsically Safe’

Paperless safety inspections are conducted using smartphones and tablets with safety inspectors fully relying on these mobile devices in the field. However, there are several worksites where mobile devices are not allowed as they are deemed dangerous to be operated in hazardous areas (Zone 1 or Zone 2). Safety inspection processes can only be carried out in these environments if the mobile devices are certified Intrinsically Safe.

What is Intrinsically Safe?

Devices that are operated in areas with flammable gases or fuels are required to be ‘Intrinsically Safe’. This means the device or tool is certified to offer preventative protection in potentially explosive atmospheres by blocking the release of sufficient energy that could cause flammable material to be ignited.

Hazardous area inspections involve an initial inspection followed by periodic inspections. The different grades include Visual, Closed and Detailed hazardous area inspections.

Industries requiring Intrinsically Safe products include petrochemical plants, oil platforms and refineries, pharmaceutical plants, pipelines, and any environment where explosive gases, mists, vapours or combustible dusts could be present.

Intrinsically Safe certifications worldwide

Various regulations and requirements dictate how mobile devices are certified and manufactured in order to be used as Intrinsically Safe devices. There are mainly two regulatory bodies and certifications: ATEX ('Atmospheres Explosive) is mostly recognised in Europe, and IECEx (International Electro technical Commission) is recognised internationally.

Intrinsically Safe mobile devices

Only a few companies design and manufacture Intrinsically Safe mobile devices. One of the latest certified Intrinsically Safe tablets is the Zone 1/21 & DIV 1 tablet computer based on Samsung GALAXY Tab Active.

Benefits of using Intrinsically Safe mobile devices to record paperless safety inspections

Speech Recognition

Speech recognition has dramatically improved since its introduction and is now a standard feature in all new mobile devices and tablets. It provides the safety inspector/ technicians a fast and effective way to record and store information.

Camera and annotating

Camera technology in mobile devices has continued to evolve with the user assured of high quality images. Photographs taken during safety inspections capture the technician’s visual point of view and provide the company with a specific record of the asset and findings. Onscreen annotation allows safety inspectors/ technicians to highlight key areas in photographs that are of interest or require corrective actions as well as describe the event or the deficiencies.

Reference material

Reference material such as safety instructions, SOPs, drawings, user manuals, and relevant codes and standards can be stored on the mobile device and viewed offline in a matter of seconds with no need to carry heavy documents or even be connected to the internet.

Offline reporting

Limited or zero access to the internet in some inspection sites is no longer an impediment as some paperless safety inspection applications allow users to work offline, with data being uploaded to the central database once the device is connected to an internet service.

Automatic date/time/GPS stamp

Safety inspectors/ technicians can improve their reporting details by implementing automatic date and time stamps as well as the GPS coordinates where it was recorded.

Intrinsically Safe for your business

