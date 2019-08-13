Inspection Management using Mobile Technology

Modern times calls for modern management of your business, organisational activities and day-to-day procedures. With an increasing strain on modern organisations to move digital, be forward-thinking and comply with strict environmental standards, taking your operations paperless is a sure-fire way to take your business to the next step. Inspection management with digital paperless solutions is today possible thanks to the widespread availability of mobile technology, internet and tech-savvy employees in the workforce. Employees already fluent in the language of iOS and Android can use devices for work purposes from day one with virtually no training needed.

Going paperless can mean several things to an organisation, but for inspection management it is vital to take the entire process digital. This means everything from the inspection itself to the corrective actions, analysis and strategic decision making. Inspections can be carried out by inspectors using mobile devices in the form of tablets or smartphones just like their consumer versions. On these mobile devices are preloaded applications which allow an inspector, technician, supervisor, field worker, or machinery operator to carry out their necessary inspection, maintenance, audit, QA, service, survey or data collection with ease. Specific checklists and forms can be preloaded via the web-portal and accessible via any internet connection login (e.g. Sim card, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth). The checklists or the digital form can hence be easily updated and be changed to comply with policies, regulations, ISO standards, or specific inspection requirements. Using the features of a mobile device like the camera, the inspector or user can take pictures as evidence or scan barcodes for quick information. Other features include speech-to-text capabilities and access to reference material in real time (e.g. user manuals, drawings, images, standards, history, induction information etc.) as well as standardised response and easy input checklist sections.

The touchscreen is perfect for rapid data entry, annotating aforementioned images or make drawings and illustrations. The application also makes use of technology like an offline reporting to make sure inspectors and field workers are truly unrestricted, and attachment of reference material to specific sections of checklists or forms. Inspectors will have all the information and data they need to make decisions and record information as well as possible.

The benefits of inspection management solution are also fruitful for the senior level of an organisation which get life cycle tracking in a cradle-to-grave style for every asset or equipment piece that they include within the system. This helps with ROI analysis, quality assurance and safety and regulatory compliance. Management can also take advantage of the built-in analysis of every inspection report against historical archiving of similar inspections or industry benchmarks. This works alongside any other business intelligence programme providing a comprehensive informative look for management and other stakeholders. At this level management can also pre-configure corrective actions for inspectors and technicians so that quick decisions can be authorised automatically without a long-winded approval process. This also means maintenance and repair teams know the actions taken to rectify a problem or halt the decay of an asset. With everything being digital and working from the same database, the entire inspection team can be kept informed by automatic email alerts about changes to checklists, completions or problems. With so much information being shared, the efficiency and effectiveness of reporting improves dramatically.

