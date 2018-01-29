Improving OHS: Paperless Safety Inspection with new ISO 45001

The new ISO standard provides a framework to improve conditions and employee safety in the workplace by reducing possible risks

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) has developed a new standard, ISO 45001 “Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems - Requirements” to help prevent accidents at the workplace.

The new ISO standard provides a framework to improve conditions and employee safety in the workplace by reducing possible risks. The standard follows other industry standards such as OHSAS 18001 and its expected full publication in mid-2018. Regardless of company size and stature, the new ISO 45001 standard aims to fulfil objectives for any type of organisation by:

improving its ability to respond to regulatory compliance issues

reducing the overall costs of incidents

reducing downtime and the costs of disruption to operations

reducing the cost of insurance premiums

reducing absenteeism and employee turnover rates

Integration with management systems is one of the many ways by which the new ISO 45001 standard aims to address industry problems and improve Occupational Health & Safety (OHS). For instance, technology can be used to give companies, safety inspectors and the workforce a modern and accurate risk management solution. Using mobile devices to conduct safety inspections is particularly beneficial as all data and records can be streamlined and synchronised with in-depth dynamic analysis.

Safety inspectors in the field and backend teams in the office are finding paperless inspection software to be a powerful tool, given its multiple advantages. For example, paperless safety inspection checklists can be used to provide quick updates over-the-air using internet connectivity, and paperless safety applications using mobile devices can include reference material and relevant extracts from documents (such as the ISO 45001), allowing the inspection team to keep themselves updated about new standards and regulations.

Implementing digital inspection software and mobile devices alongside ISO 45001 is a sure-fire way to modernise safety inspections.

The ISO aims for the new ISO 45001 standard to improve OHS by:

developing and implementing an OHS policy and objectives

establishing systematic processes that consider its ‘context’ and take into account its risks and opportunities, and legal requirements

determining the hazards and OHS risks associated with its activities - seeking to eliminate them, or putting in controls to minimise their potential impact

establishing operational controls to manage its OHS risks as well as legal and other requirements

increasing awareness of risks

evaluating its OHS performance and seeking to improve it through appropriate actions

ensuring workers take an active role in OHS matters

