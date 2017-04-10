How Pervidi can create safer construction sites through paperless JSA and SWMS

Safety is a major consideration at any workplace, and it’s the responsibility of managers or supervisors to ensure correct practices are in place for the wellbeing of staff, visitors and even the community around.

By identifying and documenting potential hazards on the worksite, supervisors and managers can prevent unsafe situations, minimise risks and maintain a safe working environment. However, conducting a complete safety inspection on the worksite as per regulations can be laborious and time-consuming if done the traditional way using paper-based processes.

Using a paperless data collection tool streamlines the entire process and creates a strong archive of the preventative steps previously enforced on the worksite.

According to the OHS Regulations 2007 issued by the Victorian Government:

‘A person who is required by these Regulations to use any particular measure to control risk must ensure that the measure is properly installed (if applicable), used and maintained. The employer must make a written record that describes the actions necessary to implement the risk control measure.’

Although each state has different regulations, the identification of hazards and ways to effectively control and prevent their recurrence are important requirements everywhere. Safety and health measures can be put in place by completing a Job Safety Analysis (JSA) and a Safe Work Method Statement (SWMS) if the site includes ‘high risk construction work’.

Safe Work Method Statement (SWMS) and Job Safety Analysis (JSA) through Pervidi Paperless Safety Solution:

Identify high risk construction work and steps within a specific job/process

Use a paperless safety application on a mobile device (tablets or smartphones); imagery of identified high risk areas can be taken and notes added to explain the situation.

State the risks and hazards to health and safety for each process

Using paperless safety app features, photographs, speech, specific notes and procedures can be attached to specify the equipment or areas where hazards and risks are identified.

Describe the measures to control risks

Notes, regulations, risk matrix and other relevant documents can be quickly accessed on the mobile device to understand the measures in place to control risks and prevent any hazards from occurring.

Create preventative steps to implement risk control measures

Users can access the preventative steps in place to control risks. This information can be sent from the mobile device in real time to the relevant personnel (supervisors and safety managers).

By going paperless with the Pervidi paperless safety app on a mobile device, these documents can be quickly completed by managers, site supervisors, safety inspectors or staff by photographing the identified risks, annotating imagery, uploading forms and entering text/data.

Failure to follow safety regulations can result in tough penalties so it’s essential all preventative steps are documented and stored correctly. To make the process of digital JSA and SWMS more efficient, you can utilise any smartphone or tablet to help complete tasks by installing the safety inspection app. Given that almost every employee owns a smartphone, the task can be delegated to them and their knowledge of equipment and worksites used for the company's benefit.

Easy to install and use, Pervidi’s paperless safety inspection app allows easy access to the camera, enables speech to text in real time, has offline capabilities and provides alerts if the tasks are not completed correctly.

