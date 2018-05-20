Going paperless with manufacturing inspections

Manufacturing is a critical part of the modern day economy, providing materials and/or products for virtually every industry. Manufacturing has evolved significantly since the early days with advances in technology making processes more efficient. There’s no doubt manufacturing processes need the best management systems. Paper checklists were the most popular tool used for management as well as inspection of manufacturing processes to cover quality, costing and safety aspects among others.

Since the advent of mobile technology, inspections and management processes rely on mobile devices driven by powerful tools for efficient and accurate monitoring.

Paperless inspection solutions are at the forefront of management and inspection technology. Mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets assist field personnel with recording data via the camera, speech-to-text application and keyboard. Various device capabilities allow annotation of images/ drawings while standardised response formatting enables inspectors to quickly process information and get to more relevant data instantly.

Mobile devices also deliver a high level of versatility in manufacturing processes and inspection. Adopted widely across the world, mobile devices are more adaptable than printed checklists during inspections. For instance, the connected device allows the inspector to quickly refer to industry-specific or organisational regulations to ensure up-to-date adherence with no delays. All documentation, reference material and previous data can be attached to specific parts of checklists for easy and straightforward access and use.

Once the inspection is completed with all the checklists properly entered, the inspector can send the data directly to a database for processing and analysis instantaneously. With a mobile device-driven paperless solution, there’s no hassle of endless paperwork or any need to store them physically. Digital checklists can be stored on cloud-based systems (SaaS) or in-house PC servers for seamless access from any location. The management can find accurate, reliable data and use in-depth analysis to gain valuable knowledge about business processes.

Mobile devices have been quickly accepted as powerful and versatile tools to carry out plant and field inspections, thanks to their ease of use and accessibility.

Mobile devices support various business processes including OHS inspections; field service inspections; facility management; inspection management; asset management; CMMS; quality assurance; and audit.

