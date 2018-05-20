Search
Home > Going paperless with manufacturing inspections
Related Supplier News
[Video] Pervidi Paperless Inspection Management
[Video] Pervidi Paperless Inspection ...
Simplify compliance by automating your inspections, audits and safety checks using your smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices.
Paperless app for solar installations and inspections
Paperless app for solar installations ...
Techs4Biz Australia presents a new paperless app designed to simplify solar installations and inspections, and increase efficiency in the field.
New tech aiding in-field work with 'speech to text' conversion applications
New tech aiding in-field work with ...
Most inspections typically require the inspector to take notes and record the results of the inspection.

Going paperless with manufacturing inspections

By Techs4Biz Australia 20 May 2018
Supplier News
article image Mobile devices are powerful and versatile tools to carry out plant and field inspections
logo
03 88626485

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

Manufacturing is a critical part of the modern day economy, providing materials and/or products for virtually every industry. Manufacturing has evolved significantly since the early days with advances in technology making processes more efficient. There’s no doubt manufacturing processes need the best management systems. Paper checklists were the most popular tool used for management as well as inspection of manufacturing processes to cover quality, costing and safety aspects among others.

Since the advent of mobile technology, inspections and management processes rely on mobile devices driven by powerful tools for efficient and accurate monitoring.

Paperless inspection solutions are at the forefront of management and inspection technology. Mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets assist field personnel with recording data via the camera, speech-to-text application and keyboard. Various device capabilities allow annotation of images/ drawings while standardised response formatting enables inspectors to quickly process information and get to more relevant data instantly.

Mobile devices also deliver a high level of versatility in manufacturing processes and inspection. Adopted widely across the world, mobile devices are more adaptable than printed checklists during inspections. For instance, the connected device allows the inspector to quickly refer to industry-specific or organisational regulations to ensure up-to-date adherence with no delays. All documentation, reference material and previous data can be attached to specific parts of checklists for easy and straightforward access and use.

Once the inspection is completed with all the checklists properly entered, the inspector can send the data directly to a database for processing and analysis instantaneously. With a mobile device-driven paperless solution, there’s no hassle of endless paperwork or any need to store them physically. Digital checklists can be stored on cloud-based systems (SaaS) or in-house PC servers for seamless access from any location. The management can find accurate, reliable data and use in-depth analysis to gain valuable knowledge about business processes.

Mobile devices have been quickly accepted as powerful and versatile tools to carry out plant and field inspections, thanks to their ease of use and accessibility.

Mobile devices support various business processes including OHS inspections; field service inspections; facility management; inspection management; asset management; CMMS; quality assurance; and audit.

For more information, please visit pervidi.com.au.

Pervidi paperless inspection solutions are available from Techs4Biz Australia .

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Asset Management Ohs Audit Inspections Facility Management Systems Inspection Services