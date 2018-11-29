Environmental Inspections using Mobile Tools

2018 has marked a significant year for the environment. Industries and organisations, nations and firms; all are facing higher pressure to be more environmentally conscious in their activities. Before long, many materials will be phased out, industries reshaped and operations redesigned. The good news is that it’s becoming easier than ever to comply with environmental regulations and further reduce our ecological footprint. Paperless tools and digital inspection services are giving many a powerful way to take their business forward to an environmentally friendly future.

Industry compliance such as ISO 14001 are important regulations for a business. Not only does it demonstrate compliance and potential competitive advantage, industry regulations are a way of keeping your business current. Several types of compliance are now becoming simple tasks thanks to mobile devices. Regular smartphones and tablets are being used by inspection officials, field personnel and service teams to manage assets, locations, compliance and business methods. When a piece of equipment is due for an inspection, an environmental inspector only needs to bring a tool that fits easily in a pocket. Besides clearly saving huge amounts of paper (and trees), inspection tools via a mobile device app bring a plethora of different features and benefits. All reference material in terms of manuals, instructions or industry regulation documents can be attached to a form or a checklist, all check sheets ordered in a structured order on the digital inspection app. Users can also take advantage of the camera to scan barcodes and/or RFID, or just for picture taking and annotation to supplement inspection data recordings. Other features commonly on premium inspection solutions are things like GPS timestamps, or standardised response checklist boxed to dramatically increase reporting speed in the field.

There are also several indirect benefits that moving to digital can bring. Inspection officials that record data put it into checklists with predetermined data algorithms. If deficiencies and non-conformances are detected, both management and maintenance can be alerted in real time, and the user can be provided with an automatically suggested recommendations corrective action. All parties are informed of both the fault and the action taken, meaning there is less information search in the future. Assets and equipment can also be monitored with full cradle to grave life-cycle deficiency tracking giving management insightful ROI data and maintenance a historical record of the asset. The flow of information is also helped through the very nature of being paperless; the business inspection ecosystem can be hosted on private in-house servers or via the cloud (SaaS).

What’s the best way to comply with regulations such as ISO 14001? Taking your business paperless with mobile device inspection tools. In a fast-moving digital age, many organisations and businesses are in danger of being left behind. Thanks to electronic inspection tools, your business can easily effectively and efficiently comply with any environmental regulation.