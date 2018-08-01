Electrical and electronics safety inspection using mobile devices

The modern workplace is an ever-changing environment. As new technology and machinery become available and more heavily integrated, the importance of keeping a tight check on the workplace tools has never been so important. Electrical and electronics safety is a fundamental part of safety management procedures within any building, factory or facility. For the optimal results, efficiency and effective inspections, many companies and organisations are choosing digital inspection solutions.

Paperless inspection applications are a mirror representation of the problem in need of monitoring. As workplace technology and machinery gets more advanced and powerful, so should management and maintenance procedures. By ensuring that inspections are quick, efficient and highly accurate, workplace tools can spend less time waiting for certification, easily pass any necessary compliance and provide better return on investment. This also makes the working environment safer for employees and active users of the tools or technology. With ISO standards such as ISO 45001 continuously redefining the appropriate industry safety levels, a current problem is the lack of ability to update safety inspection and procedures within an organisation or business activity. This is where digital safety inspection applications provide the perfect companion to safety inspectors and other industry personnel. In-field technicians and inspectors can quickly update checklists based on the latest regulations and/or manufacturer instructions and be sent information and instructions instantaneously. Past inspections are available as reference material alongside any necessary

manuals for the electronics. Visual checks can be done and recorded with a camera and picture annotation, or simple standardised response forms. Technicians and Inspectors can also take advantage of taking their application offline, crucial when inspecting some electrical systems. Where some situations require extra levels of safety inspection, users can use intrinsically safe devices, now much more widely available than in the past.

Digital inspection applications provide electrical and electronics safety inspection a new powerful and dynamic way of reporting. Modern electrical safety compliance requires only the highest compliance; the only way to ensuring it? Going paperless.