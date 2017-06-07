I would like to enquire about Techs4Biz Australia

For welding and metal fabrication, Pervidi assists with visual inspections, coating inspections, mechanical testing, material identification, corrosion testing and passivation testing

A guaranteed way of preventing welding defects and controlling the output of welds and metal fabrication, welding inspections are moving into a digital environment to ensure greater accuracy in quality and safety checks. Digital systems also ensure employees follow correct procedures and protocol when undertaking welding inspections.

By tailoring software to a manufacturer’s specific purpose, inspectors can benefit from including ASME codes, AWS codes, API codes and ISO codes in inspections. To ensure welding standards are met, including Australian standards AS2214 and AS1796, inspectors and surveyors must be equipped with the right tools and instruments to allow effective and ongoing inspections, monitoring and maintenance.

Easy to implement, digital welding inspections eliminate errors and potential problems, leading to cost and safety benefits while enforcing quality assurance standards.

Checklist for digital welding inspections

Digital inspection software applications such as Pervidi can be implemented to execute inspections across various industrial segments as the checklists can be customised to the task on hand.

Reports for digital welding inspections

Pervidi software generates inspection reports and sends them to the designated departments. These reports can be an overview of regular inspections or even defect reports of inspected areas that have not met quality assurance standards.

Inspection reports can include graphs and visual information or images to allow in-depth understanding of collected data, and reveal trends and patterns occurring within different areas of fabrication. Once the report is completed, the inspector can save it onto a cloud-based or in-house central database.

Pervidi digital welding inspection software

The inspector can utilise the mobile device’s built-in camera to take photographs of findings and annotate the images, and depending on the device, even convert speech to text for additional data collection. Functions such as barcodes, GPS, timestamp, RFID and scanners built into the mobile device enable efficient and quick identification of areas and equipment, determine points of entry and exit, improve efficiency, and minimise human errors.

Speech recognition

A standard feature in all new smartphones, speech recognition provides employees and inspectors a fast and effective way to record and store information, which can act as a useful reference tool when completing inspection reports.

Camera

Camera technology continues to evolve in smartphones, resulting in better quality images. The mobile device’s camera helps capture the inspector’s visual point of view, further substantiating the conclusions in the inspection report.

Annotating images

The onscreen annotation feature in a mobile device allows inspectors to highlight key areas on a photograph to further validate findings from the inspection.

Offline reporting

Locations with limited Wi-Fi and/or data services can restrict certain inspection software applications that rely on continuous connectivity. Pervidi’s paperless inspection software allows users to work offline with data being uploaded once a web connection is established.

Automatic data/time/GPS stamp

Inspectors can improve their reporting details by implementing automatic data records such as time and location stamps.

Document and reference storage

Businesses can upload important documents such as relevant standards, drawings and manuals to the mobile device, eliminating the hassle and inconvenience of paper versions.

Digital welding inspections for your business

Pervidi software enables users to optimise their smartphone for digital welding inspections. Surveyors and inspectors benefit from Pervidi’s tailored service, ongoing support, mobility and functionality.

Pervidi software is available from Techs4Biz Australia .