Digital Safety Inspection - Pervidi at the International Railway Safety Council Conference

Pervidi will be taking part in the Rail Industry Safety and Standard Board’s (RISSB) 2019 International Railway Safety Council Conference. The theme for this years events is Innovation and Technology: Changing the Future of Rail Safety. Techs4biz Australia will be presenting at 10:40 on Day Two (Thursday, 20th June) giving a talk on: ‘Digital Safety Inspection – Using Mobile Devices to Manage Compliance and Safety Inspections in the Rail Industry’. The conference will be a dedicated 2-day event showcasing the latest technology, services and products within the rail industry. The full program includes workshops, conference sessions and a trade exhibition. RISSB’s 2019 conference will include numerous opportunities to learn more about paperless as well as presentations from associated Pervidi partners.

When: 19th-20th June 2019

Where: UTS Aerial Function Centre, Building 10, Level 7, 235 Jones Street, Ultimo, Sydney, NSW 2007

We hope to see you there to connect with you.

Information for attending is available at: http://www.rissb.com.au/events

Benefits of using Pervidi for your Inspection Management:

Easy to use

Completely eliminates paper

Can be used to automate any type of inspection

Track any type of asset and inspections

Take pictures/images and annotate your pictures

Integrated barcodes/RFID, electronic signatures, GPS & Time stamps

Template creation tool allows you to incorporate your own checklists and forms

Focus on exceptions and ‘failures’

Pervidi enables you to automate your entire inspection process, including corrective actions, automatic, reminders, alerts and escalation procedures.

About us

Since 1999 Techs4Biz has been implementing Pervidi within various organizations, business models and processes. Pervidi enables a shift in focus from paper-based tasks by migrating from manual paper based activities to automated paperless and digital practices. Pervidi is a true paperless inspection solution, where the term ‘inspection’ represents any type of field activity or data collection. Since Pervidi users control their checklists and forms, Pervidi can be used to automate a large variety of business processes and activities performed by field technicians.