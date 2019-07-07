Digital Quality Assurance – Modern Methods for Modern Products

Quality assurance is based on the basic premise of consistency. Consistency with industry regulations, previous products made or services given or that they are just up to organisational standards. The irony is that many organisations don’t keep their own background operations in inspecting quality up to scratch. Methods for inspection become out-of-date, lengthy processes where information is deciphered from the handwriting and wording of an inspector. This can often give problems in data entry and analysis, as there are variances between determining what is a sufficient level of quality, what is meant in the recorded data. For many organisations, the underlying cause of their problems can be traced back to being centred around discrepancies on this level; hence new methods are needed. Today, most industries are fortunate enough of being able to take advantage of regular mobile devices like smartphones and tablets to bring digital to their workplace. In specific industries like oil and gas and mining, there are even intrinsically safe or rugged mobile devices to access the benefits of the digital world. Quality assurance no longer needs to be the excuse of any organisation, any industry.

Whether inspection a product, a process or service, its absolutely vital that there is a clear set of guidelines and standards that are use as a measure to see whether it complies to the relevant specification. In this sense, the pen and paper checklist method of yesterday is completely unsuited to quality assurance and management. An inability to be updated over-the-air (OTA) or variances in recorded data leave many things to personal judgement. Over the long term, this can becom a real problem for many businesses. The best way to foster long-term growth is off the back off an up-to-date quality assurance management system, modern like your products or services. Through using this, defects can be minimised, and failures and defects can be detected and be almost completely avoided. Compliance with industry regulations such as ISO 9001 become simple, as such standards can be integrated directly with the inspection checklist and back-end system. All information recorded on the mobile device is sent straight to the database, which thanks to its digital automatic filing and business intelligence, gives immediate compliance evidence. The audit trail is kept clear and easy to find; simplifying the entire compliance process. The actual process of quality inspection is also benefitted through digital. More detailed information can be captured using the mobile device camera; taking pictures, using voice to text, real time access to specifications and reference material. Images can be annotated using the touchscreen, whilst offline mode ensures you that you can take your quality assurance wherever necessary.

Proper quality assurance inspection and quality management can also work wonders for your business productivity and reputation. Introducing risk mitigating strategies, corrective action plans, and keeping high standards for products, processes and services will raise the overall standard of your business. A workplace operating with a high culture quality, will almost certainly rub off onto your deliverables to your end user.