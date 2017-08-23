Digital inspection apps reducing errors and increasing efficiency

Digital applications on mobile devices can benefit businesses during safety inspection processes by reducing errors, saving time and increasing efficiency.

Digital safety inspection mobile applications or software help businesses identify issues, deficiencies, non-compliance and potential risks very early, even before they occur. By correctly using safety inspection apps and software, these businesses can benefit from reduced paperwork in the process of data gathering/ compilation, encoding, analysis and reporting.

By adopting digital safety inspection systems and mobile technology, businesses can increase the reliability and accuracy of the information being processed; significantly reduce the risk and disruption to their operations, employees and equipment; increase safety for all stakeholders; and reduce the inspection process turnaround.

Paperless safety inspections are becoming the standard across industries where regular inspection, compliance and planned maintenance are necessary.

Techs4Biz Australia explains the benefits of Pervidi digital safety inspection applications and implementing mobile technology for safety inspections.

Real time data

Mobile devices integrated with digital inspection apps send out assessment and evaluation data to key stakeholders in real time, cutting down time spent on data gathering/compilation, data entry, encoding, sorting, analysis and reporting through channels. The digital process enables easy access to previously stored data and historic reports for comparison, as well as to take corrective action, spot trends or initiate further verification. A paperless safety inspection app opens up the route of communication wherein all concerned management and staff have access to the information in a timely manner or in real time.

Flexibility

Pervidi digital safety inspection apps and software offer the flexibility to completely tailor the checklists to the exact needs of the organisation. This allow the app to be configured to accommodate the unique needs of different businesses and industry sectors from construction management, mining, transportation, oil and gas, and manufacturing to utilities, property management, food and agriculture among many more.

Rugged mobile devices

Mobile devices used in digital safety inspections must be fully charged to conduct undisturbed inspections and should also abide by set government and site regulations – for instance, ensuring Intrinsically Safe devices in the oil and gas industry. Businesses should also consider investing in a protective drop-proof, waterproof case for their mobile device, be it a mobile phone, iPad or tablet so that it is ready for data entry in any environment.

Mobility

Digital inspections keep inspectors mobile and allow them to cover more ground and visit more project sites. Compared to paper-based systems, inspectors take less time to fill out digital forms and add specific notes, while taking photographs using the mobile device’s camera or using the speech-to-text function for additional information. Pervidi allows digital forms to be hosted on smartphones, tablets and phablets, enabling information to be accessed, shared and sent out when needed without the physical restrictions of paper-based processes.

Mobile devices and accessories

Mobile devices used by inspectors should be kitted out with the right accessories so that they can focus on the work instead of worrying about their mobile device, reducing the risk of an accident in the workplace. Functional accessories such as a shoulder strap or hard grip, or a vehicle mount or table stand keep the mobile device where it is needed, increasing productivity, and reducing risk to the device or the user during the inspection process.

Mobile device management

When a business manages multiple mobile devices for safety inspections, they have to update all software and hardware on a timely basis as well as ensure security access, organise remote support, and manage battery life and controlled charging among others. For example, secure charging stations can be set up for devices to be recharged at the end of the day in storage.

Conclusion

An investment in digital inspection software is necessary to create a proactive environment that addresses safety concerns and ensures compliance with existing standards. Using mobile devices and software for daily business operations and equipping the mobile device with unique functional accessories significantly increase inspection efficiency, helping the organisation achieve quicker ROI from overall cost savings.

Pervidi develops software and apps to automate any type of inspection, field work, and data collection process using mobile technology.