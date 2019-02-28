Digital Forms – How to go Paperless with the Checklist App

The turning of the century has served as a pivotal point in the availability of technology. New innovations have enabled people to truly make the most of their time; with multitasking a social norm and 24/7 connectivity. With this technologically-aided outlook, new generations have also displayed a gradual shift from manual to digitally-based working methods. These alternatives are bluntly and empirically, better than their predecessors. Hence, it is surprising that many organisations still use dated ways of working.

A very important feature of this technological shift for business is the change from paper to paperless forms. These are replacing the pen and paper, giving employees a highly powerful but easy-to-use device. Digital checklist apps are being used to assist users of their daily field activity needs and heighten their productivity. But what exactly are they?

What are the Checklist Apps?

Digital checklist apps are applications which are solely based on providing the user, such an inspector, technician, and field worker, with a simple digital interface. This in turn enables them to record and collect data in the field, using a mobile device and digital checklist. This feature enables them to make daily lists and goals and complete them within the assigned timeframe. The paperless checklist is also able to display analytical data in the form of charts and other graphical displays.

General Features Included:

Paperless checklist apps have a plethora of features which are common across all platforms and mobile devices. The speech-to-text feature enables you to save time on the go, capturing data input or additional notes. Applications also commonly allow for GPS and timestamps to be integrated with checklists, even so when you are offline without internet connection; especially helpful for businesses who designate locations to the task and are dependent moving around. There is also often the availability to include reference material like manuals, inductions, industry regulations, drawings and images onto checklist or sub-checklist parts, sometimes with the further function of annotating them.

Benefits of Checklist Apps:

Paperless checklist apps also have a wide range of measurable benefits. Corporations and businesses are able to be more up-to-date and efficient with their task execution; primarily because there is a greater access to an abundance of information. Digitalisation is also likely to save on costs due to fewer faults going unnoticed and more issues being discovered earlier in the problem stage cycle. Since all information can be accessed immediately without any use of paper forms and manual data entry, and all processes get a full cradle-to-grave life-cycle tracking, problems can be dealt with before they become irreversible.

Going Paperless:

Another direct and obvious benefit of paperless is the reduction in material use. Less paper, stationary and filing space is needed which saves physical space and reduces the company carbon footprint. With many customers and other businesses viewing environmental attitudes as a key factor in choosing where to buy from or do business, it’s important for every business to take an eco-friendly stand.