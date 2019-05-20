Digital Compliance Inspections in the Aviation Industry

The aviation industry doesn’t only revolve around aircraft, there are many processes in and around the airport that require attention for passengers to reach their destinations safely. A host of ground crew provide vital maintenance and compliance checks in between flights, of their own ground handling equipment and other safety procedures. To understand the importance of keeping systems and personnel on the same page, one only needs to look at the recent tragic Boeing 737MAX debacle, which brutally highlights the centrality of information sharing. Aside from aircraft, there are many systems, processes and assets within the aviation industry that require different types of compliance inspection.

Aviation equipment and aircraft inspection follows similar processes to most other equipment and asset inspection checklists; its important to be up to date and detailed. This is why many industries and organisations are choosing to move their pen and paper checklist inspection methods into the digital era. Digital inspection is today provided by a twofold partnership, marrying a mobile device; such as a smartphone or tablet, with a back-end intelligence database; accessible via a web-portal. This digital ecosystem will improve safety and productivity, reduce the loss of inspection data, and provided analysis based on the performance of inspections or assets. The web-portal access also benefits many aviation organisations that have international, or multiregional operations; digital works 24/7, 365 days a year. Data can be transferred instantaneously, meaning the management team on the way back from meetings in North America can update the system for your inspection checks at your airport in Australia.

A digital database and computerised maintenance management system (CMMS) can alone contribute to an enormous improvement in business operations, but where the real return on investment (ROI) can be found is through the inspector’s daily use of the mobile device. Replacing pen and paper, a smartphone or tablet can input data directly to a database via taking pictures, text input or even speech-to-text services. Additional recordings can be made via scanning barcodes or using RFID systems. This leaves no discrepancies in interpretation, sends all data directly from recording and removes the double-entry data issue – currently an extreme timewaster for many businesses. The user also benefits from helpful features such as automatically suggested corrective actions, or reference material in the form of aviation manuals or safety regulations. Assets and equipment can be monitored from cradle to grave, the database providing a historical record of every maintenance, inspection and parts replacement. This information is fed back into the inspection checklist, so that inspectors are more informed during their inspection process and checks. This large host of features all points to one thing, an improvement in the business efficiency and safety. Compliance, quality assurance and safety inspection become quicker and more detailed, raising your ability to keep assets performing and customers travelling safely.

Properly inspecting any aviation equipment is a key part of keeping the operations and assets safe. To keep your processes up to date ensure your organisation has electronic inspection checklists.