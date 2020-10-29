Customers/Visitors Register- eLog – The Contact Tracing Solution to Help Businesses Stay Open Safely

Techs4biz Corporation has recently announced the release of a new contactless “condition of entry” register to help hospitality and retail outlets manage their Covid-19 safe plan; Pervidi Customer eLog.

The solution is an easy-to-use, but powerful system which can help managers of stores and venues to manage their contact tracing, in order to keep staff and customers safe. Upon entry of a visitor/patron, the manager or staff member on duty can record the personal details such as phone number and name in the application, which sends a SMS to the visitor. Upon acceptance of the conditions of entry, the application records the time and date that the visitor entered the venue, storing the information temporarily for 28 days for contact tracing purposes.

The solution is available in 7 languages: English, Spanish, Italian, French, German, Portuguese and Swedish.

If you manage a retail or hospitality venue/outlet, this new contactless “condition of entry” register; Pervidi Customer eLog, can assist you with your Covid-19 safety plan. Open your business and keep your organisation running safely with Pervidi Customer eLog for your contact tracing.