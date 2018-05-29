Civil engineering & construction projects – Mobile inspections

Small or large, construction projects require careful oversight. If instructions are not followed, restrictions not met or regulations not adhered to their can be highly damaging if not fatal damages to the project. Throughout a building process, it is important to have a high degree of detailed management, with everything inspected and recorded to ensure nothing goes wrong. Civil engineering and construction projects represent the peak of engineering, design and architecture and it most definitely deserves the best in inspection methods. Where the past has only provided inspectors and officers with the standard paper checklist, modern technology gives a new method. Paperless inspection solutions are revolutionising every inspection, audit, quality assurance and compliance check for businesses and organisations, giving high accuracy data and the ease of mind that everything is under control. Now even available on ‘rugged devices’ – mobile devices suitable for the construction workplace or engineering sites, paperless inspection solutions are presenting a better and better argument for their implementation across business.

Mobile devices and digital checklists work effectively together to provide great inspection data. Easy integration with a lot of construction machinery is already available, with advanced methods pushing civil engineering and mobile technology together. Aside from the numerous features that smartphone and tablet devices provide such as the camera, touchscreen for annotation, speech-to-text services, GPS timestamps etc., mobile devices are primarily a benefit because of their friendliness. With the majority of the population owning some form of mobile device, giving an iOS or Android smartphone or tablet to your employee to use straight away is an upgrade that skips overlap. With many construction projects time sensitive, having a solution that saves time and upgrades a process is somewhat undervalued. The modern workforce understands mobile technology better than ever before and mobile devices can therefore result in being a highly effective tool for the workplace. Once reports, inspections and checks are completed, they can be instantly sent to the engineering HQ, management centre or business office for immediate processing. Data is stored on servers or on cloud-based systems (SaaS) and can generate on-demand, in-depth high quality reports. Specific report sections can be provided to 3rd parties, government officials or the inspectors themselves for reference material. The customisable nature and easy integration into the business process is unparalleled by any paper-based system available. Mobile devices are the future of inspections; civil engineering and construction projects should take note to avoid being left in the dust.

For more information visit pervidi.com.au