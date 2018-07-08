Bulk Materials Handling Inspection with Paperless Checklists

Large scale operations means there are can be big repercussions from small imperfections. Bulk Materials Handling is one of the cornerstones of the success of the Australian economy. The Australian mega ports provide numerous imports and exports to different nations and regions of the world and their success is built around efficiency and precision. Adept bulk materials handling inspection is one of the ways in organisations and large corporations are ensuring resources are getting where they need to go, when they need to go there and that everything is following strict quality adherence. The maintenance and management of large handling fleets involving cranes, dumper trucks moving floors etc., can be a complex process. Paperless inspection and CMMS/Work Order systems are proving to be the answer making everything simple.

Bulk materials handling inspection can naturally be diverse because of its extensive oversight. There can be inspection of goods and cargo, monitoring of the equipment life cycle or pre start checks for the heavy machinery. Digital inspection and asset management solutions are allowing management to keep control and an excellent oversight whilst allowing inspectors all the information they need at the right time. Inspectors can benefit from using numerous mobile device functions such as automatic GPS timestamps to record asset location, standardized response for efficient inspection and the camera to record data no words can express. The introduction of speech-to-text applications alongside the camera and touchscreen features means inspectors have a diverse range of tools to record diverse results. Pre start checks of heavy machinery such as cranes, dumpster trucks or moving floors is another key benefactor by implementing paperless bulk materials handling inspection solutions. Reference material in the form of manuals, industry compliance or regulations such as ISO 17253 can be easily attached to specific checklist parts, meaning inspectors always have the right aid for each asset and each inspection type. Paperless bulk materials handling inspection systems also allow management and other stakeholders to gain a detailed oversight in real time. Whilst all the inspectors are gathering data, the back-end software is providing in-depth analysis and dynamic number-crunching for business management. Results can be displayed to board members, industry personnel or even the inspectors themselves in real-time. Reports are handily available via 24/7 web portal access and can either be hosted in-house or on cloud based solution (SaaS). Top to bottom, paperless bulk materials handling inspection applications can streamline and speed up the inspection process. Some organisations have already shown evidence of time savings of up to 1/3 of their entire inspection procedure.