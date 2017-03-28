Automating prestart checks to vehicles and equipment with inspection app

The user can capture and edit photographs as well as add audio recorded notes to their inspection app

Paper-based systems can be very inefficient and time-consuming when performing prestart checks on heavy vehicles, plant and equipment. Maintaining the paperwork, which often requires filing and retrieving previously completed reports in a timely and efficient manner can be difficult. The over-reliance on human inputs can lead to errors in the field, resulting in particular items on the safety checklist being missed, omitted or even ignored.

Advancements in mobile technology are helping users switch over from paper-based inspections to automated processes using their smartphones or tablets and an inspection app designed specifically to conduct prestart safety checks in the field. The combination of a mobile device and an inspection app completely eliminates the need for paperwork and any additional data entry or filing processes.

Using the inbuilt camera and microphone on their mobile devices, inspectors, drivers or operators can capture and edit photographs as well as add audio notes to their inspection app. Barcode scanners can be used to identify the appropriate equipment and the report cannot be completed unless all items on the paperless checklist have been addressed.

On completion of the prestart check, the report is sent wirelessly to a central database. The database can be accessed via any web browser and corrective actions and reports can be printed or automatically emailed to the appropriate personnel with all the information and photos required to rectify or correct the deficiency.

All completed reports are securely stored in the database and can be efficiently and quickly retrieved during an audit.

The inspection app from Techs4Biz Australia can be customised or configured to any existing inspection process.