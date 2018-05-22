Agriculture inspections using modern tools

Agriculture is a major industry in Australia with agricultural produce being one of its biggest exports.

Farms cover approximately 60% of Australia’s total landmass, according to the latest estimates. Changing environments, both natural and within the industry are responsible for the increasing adoption of modern technologies in farming practices.

New tools and machinery require documentation, certification and inspection, with government and industry regulations constantly changing to meet new challenges. In an increasingly tech-dependent environment, printed inspection checklists have become outdated and modern inspection solutions are needed for modern times. Agriculture inspections can benefit from transitioning to digital software.

Paperless inspection checklists represent a powerful tool for users with their comprehensive features helping inspectors overcome the many drawbacks of printed checklists.

Agriculture inspection can take advantage of quick and easy customisable checklists, online syncing of data and in-depth analysis. This works for pre-start checks for machinery, as well as certification and quality assurance. Inspectors in the field can gather data using the checklist on their mobile devices and instantly send it back to the office, without having to travel extensive lengths to coordinate records. Since the inspection data is stored in compressed files on the in-house or cloud based server, the cumbersome problem of archiving large inspection volumes is eliminated.

Key benefits of agriculture inspections:

Reference material

Many tools and equipment require the aid of manuals, guidance and regulations during inspection. Contemporary inspection software lets any kind of material be attached to checklists such as drawings, photos, documents and PDFs.

Offline mode

Since agricultural land spans large expanses in the remote areas of Australia, a stable internet connection isn’t always guaranteed. The offline mode allows all data to be recorded, and synced quickly with the server once an internet connection is established. This enables inspections to be done onsite without any hassle.

GPS tracking

With Australia’s farmland spread across 60% of the country, variation in conditions and climate can affect the equipment and inspections. Accurate GPS timestamps allow users to record the positioning and time of the inspection for analysis.

For more information, please visit http://pervidi.com.au.

Pervidi paperless inspection solutions are available from Techs4Biz Australia .