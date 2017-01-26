Access consultants going paper free during inspections

Techs4Biz Australia reports that access consultants are increasingly turning to paperless automation systems to conduct their inspections and ensure legislative requirements for disability access are met by various facilities. Paper free inspections are allowing greater flexibility, improved reporting functionalities and increased efficiency to these consultants.

The Disability Discrimination Act (DDA) of 2010 makes it ‘unlawful to discriminate against another person on the grounds of the person’s disability in relation to a number of aspects of access to, or use of, premises’. The Act ensures that buildings, homes, toilets, parks, hotels, car parks, public transport and many other facilities and services are easily accessible and usable by those with a disability.

Suitable access benefits not just people living with long term disabilities, but also those in the extended community including families with young children and those who may have a short term disability. Every new building is required by law to meet the Australian Disability Standards.

Access consultants can use customised checklists aligned with the required standards to conduct their inspections, allowing them to review various premises the right way the first time. Paperless automation systems, therefore, help increase productivity, save money on all counts and ensure buildings, facilities and services remain safe and accessible for the community.

Inspection software allows users to ensure relevant codes and industry standards are being followed; customise and review information required by consultants to complete tasks including checklists, potential results or outcomes, acceptable threshold values (for collecting field data), etc.; access customer and asset history including details of previous repairs and/or services; produce reports or invoices as required; easily scan barcodes for prompt identification of assets and equipment, therefore improving efficiency while minimising opportunities for human error; quickly create new corrective tasks and trigger alerts; and schedule jobs in the field, and from the office.

With the right inspection software on their mobile devices, access consultants can enhance operational efficiencies, control and accountability, leading to increased productivity, profitability and quality of work overall.