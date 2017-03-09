TETRA radios safely connecting mine workers across sites

I would like to enquire about TechRentals Pty Ltd

Effective communication is a critical part of operations on any industrial site, impacting both safety of workers and productivity of the business. This is especially so in the hazardous mining industry where worker safety is paramount. Previously, conventional Factory Mutual (FM) radios were sufficient for safely connecting workers across sites; however, new developments in frequency utilisation and digital technology have seen the adoption of TETRA (Terrestrial Trunked Radio) systems across a significant number of Australian mines.

TETRA radios are widely used throughout Oceania with leading mining companies BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and Origin Energy all benefitting from the scalability and interoperability provided by this technology. Features such as Direct Mode Operation (DMO), Trunked Mode Operation (TMO), extended coverage, emergency calls and multiple redundancy are helping workers communicate smarter and quicker, with the connections safeguarded at all times.

Designed to handle high traffic volumes, TETRA networks go beyond conventional infrastructure by integrating mobile and data technologies. With Time Division Multiple Access (TDMA), users benefit from four channels on each frequency and can engage in both point-to-point and point-to-multipoint connections. This feature enables communication across large groups quickly, securely, and more efficiently than ever before.

Australia’s largest two-way radio rental company, TR Hirecom offers a range of Intrinsically Safe, ATEX rated TETRA handsets including the Motorola Digital Tetra MTP8550Ex, which comes with built-in GPS, ‘Man Down’ alarm and superior voice clarity among several features ideal for use in hazardous environments.

