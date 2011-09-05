Test optical loss on single mode and multimode fibres

Search

by TechRentals Pty Ltd
2800-Lightsource and 2600 power meter
2800-Lightsource and 2600 power meter
The Kingfisher KI-28010 is a single mode, handheld light source and comes with a KI-2600 power meter. Its large and clear LCD display is both sunlight readable and backlit. The unit itself is rugged, lightweight, and simple to use making it ideal for all field applications. It offers excellent optical power stability, re-connection repeatability, and real-time PC reporting software.

The Kingfisher KI-28010 offers wavelengths such as 1310, 1550, and 1625nm while its Autotest provides fast, easy, and automatic multi-wavelength loss testing. While having compatibility with APC and PC single mode networks, its other features include encircled flux compliant testing, mixed MMF/ SMF testing, being a tone source for fibre identifiers, and having memory with text, timestamp, and USB dump. 

