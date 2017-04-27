Rent the Ofil UVollé-VX corona camera from TechRentals

I would like to enquire about TechRentals Pty Ltd

TechRentals Pty Ltd has added the Ofil UVollé-VX corona camera to their extensive test and measurement equipment rental range.

A handheld, battery operated corona camera that enables the user to detect, test, record, and display both corona and partial discharge, the UVollé-VX uses DayCor technology to provide accurate, reliable data relating to the occurrence of corona in any predictive maintenance application.

Reporting, researching, and comparison analysis are simplified due to the detection of corona intensity being presented as a count of the captured UV events per time unit.

Key features of UVollé-VX corona cameras include visible and UV zoom functionality for seamless capture of still/video footage in indoor or outdoor applications; full manual and auto focus for UV and visible channels; GPS, temperature and humidity interfaces; UV optical spectral range from 240 to 280 nm; and 5” WVGA sun readable backlight TFT LCD 1000 cd/m².

Products from TechRentals’ test and measurement range can be rented for a day, a month, a year or more with savings offered on long term rentals.

