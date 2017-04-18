Search
Rent the Keysight N9344C Spectrum Analyser with Tracking Generator from TechRentals

By TechRentals Pty Ltd 18 April 2017
article image Keysight N9344C 20 GHz Spectrum Analyser with GPS
The Keysight N9344C Handheld Spectrum Analyser with Tracking Generator makes taking measurements in the field faster and easier – offering the accuracy and reliability of bench-top performance in a portable, handheld instrument. The compact, lightweight design (3.6 kg) enables you to automate routine tasks to ensure consistent results. This makes it easy for the operator to capture test results and generate reports. Frequency range from 9 kHz to 20 GHz, and resolution bandwidth of 1 Hz.

In addition to the spectrum analyser the N9344C offers a superior built in tracking generator, which measures two-port transmission of filter and amplifiers to validate that your system is working correctly before you begin evaluating sources of interference.

In the test lab and for bench-top use, the Keysight N9344C can be remotely operated by the PC software and USB cable, allowing appropriate use of a large format PC screen.

Features:
Spectrum Analyser:

  • Flexible remote control via USB/LAN
  • –144 dBm displayed average noise level (DANL)
  • ±1.3 dB amplitude accuracy
  • Channel standards for LTE/Wi-Fi/WiMAX
  • < 0.95 s sweep time for 20 GHz full span

Tracking Generator:

  • 5 MHz to 7 GHz
  • Output level: –20 to 0 dBm, 1 dB step

Product Link:

http://www.techrentals.com.au/Products_Detail.asp?productcode=KEY%2CN9344C-TG

Did you know you can rent for a day, a month, a year or more at TechRentals?

Save with our NEW long term rental rates!

For more information on the above product, contact TechRentals on 1800 632 652 or visit www.techrentals.com.au

