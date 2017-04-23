Search
Rent the Jofra CTC-660A Dry Block Temperature Calibrator from TechRentals

By TechRentals Pty Ltd 23 April 2017
Save time and money with the NATA certified Ametek Jofra CTC-660A Dry Block Temperature Calibrator. This portable and lightweight instrument has been specially designed to effectively conduct on-site and maintenance shop calibration. The CTC-660A has integrated informative color display and intuitive operation for ease of use.

The Jofra temperature calibrator features a purpose-dedicated temperature regulator which enables an accelerated heating and cooling time as well as swift stabilization time. Performing a three point temperature calibration procedure can now be completed faster and easier than ever before. Features:Temperature range covering 28 to 660°C; Improved accuracy from +/-0.85°C and stability from +/-0.08°C; Portable and lightweight design; Four integrated functions (set function, preset mode, auto switch test, auto stepping)

http://www.techrentals.com.au/Products_Detail.asp?productcode=JOF%2CCTC-660A&ID=10155

Did you know you can rent for a day, a month, a year or more at TechRentals?

Save with our NEW long term rental rates!

For more information on the above product, contact TechRentals on 1800 632 652 or visit www.techrentals.com.au

