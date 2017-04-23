Search
Rent the Fluke 190 Series II ScopeMeter from TechRentals

By TechRentals Pty Ltd 23 April 2017
This Series II ScopeMeter comes with four floating, isolated input channels and a range of operational features including digital persistence mode, roll mode (30,000 points per channel for low frequency signal analysis), TrendPlot paperless recording, and Connect-and-View triggering.

Features:

10,000 points per trace waveform capture (scope mode)

  • Sample rate 2.5 GS/s
  • Independently insulated inputs with IP51 dust and drip-water proof rating
  • Safety rating CAT III 1000 V/CAT IV 600 V
  • Automatic capture and replay of 100 screens
  • USB host port for direct data storage

Product Link:

http://techrentals.com.au/Products_Detail.asp?ID=10022&productcode=FLU%2CSCOPEMETER+204

Did you know you can rent for a day, a month, a year or more at TechRentals?

Save with our NEW long term rental rates!

For more information on the above product, contact TechRentals on 1800 632 652 or visit www.techrentals.com.au

