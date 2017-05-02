Rent the Emerson AMS Trex device communicator - LF from TechRentals

I would like to enquire about TechRentals Pty Ltd

TechRentals Pty Ltd has added the Emerson AMS Trex device communicator – LF to their extensive test and measurement equipment rental range.

An intrinsically safe HART and Foundation fieldbus device communicator, Emerson AMS Trex allows technicians to configure, isolate, diagnose, and repair problems while devices continue to run using the Power the Loop function and on-board ammeter.

Power the Loop is a built-in capability used to power devices, enabling technicians to isolate a particular device from the rest of the system and pinpoint issues with installation, power supply, wiring, I/O cards, and configuration. Segment and loop diagnostic tools quickly validate loop and fieldbus segment characteristics for easy troubleshooting.

The Emerson AMS Trex device communicator – LF model includes options L – ‘Device Communicator + Communication Module’ and F – ‘HART + Foundation Fieldbus’.

Key features include 5.7” resistive touchscreen display; built-in Bluetooth, USB and Wi-Fi connectivity; upgraded Studio PC application; and 32GB of application memory.

Test and measurement equipment can be rented from TechRentals for a day, a month, a year or more.

For more information, please contact TechRentals on 1800 632 652 or visit www.techrentals.com.au.