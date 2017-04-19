MOTOTRBO DP4801 Ex two way radios for hazardous environments

I would like to enquire about TechRentals Pty Ltd

TechRentals Pty Ltd announces the availability of a new range of ATEX/IECEx-rated two way radios designed specifically for use in hazardous environments.

Workers in dangerous environments, facing a constant threat of exposure to explosive gas, combustible dust, or chemical vapours, must have access to safe, reliable and efficient communications. Motorola has now introduced a powerful and high performance range of two way radios featuring a rugged and durable design to meet the most stringent standards.

Motorola DP4801 Ex 2-way radios have one of the highest ATEX/IECEx ratings while their IP67 waterproof design keeps out damaging water and dust.

Key features of the new MOTOTRBO DP4801 Ex two way radios include large buttons and knobs for easy operation even while wearing gloves; buttons with bright colours and lights displaying status information to suit environments with low visibility; Intelligent Audio and Transmit Interrupt functions ensuring messages are transmitted clearly in noisy environments; integrated voice and data; clearer voice communications; and up to 40% longer battery life than analogue.

The long battery life extends coverage, enabling workers to connect across various locations, clearly and for a longer period of time.

For more information about MOTOTRBO DP4801 Ex two way radios, please contact TR Hirecom at https://www.trhirecom.com.au.