Monitoring corona discharge in manufacturing to prevent costly downtime

Manufacturing facilities are power-intensive environments with exceptional amounts of electrical power required to run various operations. Consequently, tens of thousands of volts pass through conductors at any given moment, making them vulnerable to corona discharge.

Under normal atmospheric conditions, the large amount of volts passing through conductors cause air molecules to be ionised, leading to the release of electrons and anions. With the energy gained from the electric field, the electrons revert to their original stable state. This results in energy being released in the form of light, audible noise, and acids, collectively known as corona discharge.

Corona discharge can trigger many modes of degradation including erosion and decomposition of insulators, as well as loss of energy. Repairs will need to be carried out on conductors exposed to this degradation caused by corona discharge, a process that may require new parts that are not always readily available.

A reliable flow of electricity is fundamental to the continued operation of industries in the manufacturing field. Downtime as a result of corona degradation could cause catastrophic repercussions for companies. Production disruptions caused by partial outages may lead to shutdowns, costing companies thousands, sometimes millions of dollars.

The only way to avoid such costly and dangerous outcomes is to continuously monitor corona discharge. Proactive measures must be taken to ensure corona discharge is discovered early and attended to before major faults occur.

The UVollé-VX corona camera from Ofil Systems is the ideal solution for accurately identifying and monitoring corona discharge at medium to high voltage usage sites. The UVollé-VX enables the user to perform preventative maintenance by detecting, testing, recording, and displaying both corona and partial discharge.

The integrated DayCor technology allows the UVollé-VX to provide a non-intrusive method to accurately and reliably obtain data and perform compliance assessments. The camera reveals the severity of corona discharge, being presented as a count of the captured UV events per time unit. This enables users to carry out repairs before the occurrence of major faults, avoiding costly high voltage breakdowns and outage times.

