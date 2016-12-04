Megger TM1760 circuit breaker analyser system from TechRentals

I would like to enquire about TechRentals Pty Ltd

Test and measurement equipment rental specialist TechRentals Pty Ltd announces the availability of the Megger TM1760 circuit breaker analyser system designed to deliver accurate test results.

Featuring advanced technology to achieve safe, efficient, and reliable circuit breaker testing, the Megger TM1760 circuit breaker analyser will ensure accuracy even in noisy high voltage substations.

The device allows quick and safe testing to be conducted with a built-in PC and the patented DualGround method, keeping both sides of the circuit breaker grounded. Galvanically isolated inputs and outputs allow all relevant measurements to be performed in one test, eliminating the need for new setup and reconnections.

Megger TM1760 circuit breaker analysers find application in timing measurements, coil current testing, and dynamic resistance measurement.