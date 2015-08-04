Hioki Memory HiLoggers – High-speed Handheld Memory Logger

The Hioki LR8431-20 is a handheld high-speed data logger for recording multiple channels of voltage, temperature, pulse or rotation signals. It provides complete isolation between channels and strong noise resistance. This compact data logger is capable of simultaneous recording across all 10 fully isolated analogue channels. Its enhanced noise suppression ensures the output of higher quality data.

The LR8431-20 is capable of evaluating motors and inverters used in electric and hybrid vehicles, efficiency measurements and performance evaluations of air conditioning equipment, and temperature measurements and performance evaluations of internal components in electronic equipment.

It also features 10 ms sampling, USB and Compact Flash card interface for data storage, Logger Utility software for multi-channel support via PC, and an easy-to-read bright colour LCD widescreen.