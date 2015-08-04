Search

Hioki Memory HiLoggers – High-speed Handheld Memory Logger

by TechRentals Pty Ltd
Hioki LR8431-20 Memory Logger
The Hioki LR8431-20 is a handheld high-speed data logger for recording multiple channels of voltage, temperature, pulse or rotation signals. It provides complete isolation between channels and strong noise resistance. This compact data logger is capable of simultaneous recording across all 10 fully isolated analogue channels. Its enhanced noise suppression ensures the output of higher quality data.

The LR8431-20 is capable of evaluating motors and inverters used in electric and hybrid vehicles, efficiency measurements and performance evaluations of air conditioning equipment, and temperature measurements and performance evaluations of internal components in electronic equipment.

It also features 10 ms sampling, USB and Compact Flash card interface for data storage, Logger Utility software for multi-channel support via PC, and an easy-to-read bright colour LCD widescreen.

TechRentals Pty Ltd information and contact details

Related TechRentals Pty Ltd News

Supplier news
Rent the Testo 184 G1 temperature, humidity and shock data logger from TechRentals
04/08/15 - The Testo 184 G1 temperature, humidity and shock data loggers available from TechRentals are designed to monitor cold chain transportation conditions.
Supplier news
TechRentals equipment allows data logging and remote monitoring of 50-year-old control panel
09/08/12 - A TechRentals customer recently needed to add local data logging and remote data transmission to a 50-year-old instrumentation panel.
Supplier news
Remote concrete pour temperature sensing and sample control solution by TechRentals
08/08/12 - TechRentals introduces a simple solution for the remote monitoring of the concrete curing process that also provides ‘matched temperature’ control of the concrete pour sample.
Supplier news
Rent the DataTaker DT80 expansion modules from TechRentals
11/11/11 - TechRentals introduces the DataTaker DT80 expansion modules into their extensive test and measurement rental fleet.
Supplier news
The DataTaker DT80M intelligent data logger is available to rent from TechRentals
07/09/11 - The stand alone DataTaker DT80M intelligent data logger is available for rental from TechRentals on a needs related basis from just 1 day through to several months or longer.
View all TechRentals Pty Ltd news

18 Joseph Street
Blackburn North
VIC 3130
