Test and measurement equipment specialist TechRentals Pty Ltd has introduced the latest generation of portable clamp-on flow meters to their extensive rental fleet. Featuring a rugged design, the new GE Panametrics PT900 clamp-on ultrasonic flow meter retains the superior performance of its predecessor, the PT878, but has a whole new level of intuitive and user-friendly functionality.

Designed for users needing to analyse sanitary, corrosive, or abrasive liquids, the new flow meter sends and receives ultrasonic waves between each of the transducers in order to effectively measure the flow of fluid within a pipe. Being a non-invasive procedure, there’s no need to stop processes or cut into pipes, with the measurement being effectively conducted by simply clamping onto the pipe’s exterior.

GE Panametrics works with their customers to gain greater understanding of user needs and flow meter applications. This helps their engineers redesign the most effective flow transmitter, clamping fixture, and user-friendly interface to date.

Recommended for use in any industry that requires temporary or spot flow measurement, the new GE Panametrics PT900 ultrasonic flow meter serves a broad range of applications including oil and gas, water and wastewater, chemical, industrial, power generation, and food and beverage among many more.

The user has to ensure that the fluid being analysed is able to adequately conduct ultrasonic waves since measurement may be ineffective if the waves cannot penetrate the flow stream between the transducers. The durable transducers can efficiently handle most liquids, including cooling and heating water, ultra-pure water, portable water, wastewater, glycol solutions (at temperatures above 0°C), refined hydrocarbons, crude oil, chemicals and beverages.

Key features of the new GE Panametrics PT900 clamp-on ultrasonic flow meters include ability to conduct quick and accurate measurement of velocity, volume, mass, totalizer, and energy flow metrics; suitable for most pipe sizes and materials, both lined and unlined; streamlined user interface app easily operated and programmed through an Android tablet; quick-to-respond transmitter with health indicator; 8GB of data storage; and wireless Bluetooth communication between the tablet and transmitter.

The new GE Panametrics PT900 clamp-on ultrasonic flow meters are designed for simple operation by users, regardless of experience level.

