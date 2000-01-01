FLIR Thermal Imaging Camera – Inspect High Temperature Targets From A Distance

The FLIR T640 Thermal Imaging Camera delivers high performance thermal imaging with a 5 MP visual camera, large 4.3” touchscreen LCD display, and with autofocus. This camera is capable of 8x continuous zoom and captures­ images in 640 x 480 thermal resolution, which ensures highly detailed measurements from long range.

The T640 is able to take high temperature readings, with a range of -40° to 2000°C and accuracy of +/– 2°C or +/– 2%. Additionally, automatic location data is added to every image from the built-in GPS/compass. Data and images are able to be quickly shared to Apple® and Android™ smart devices via the FLIR Tools Mobile App.

The camera’s ergonomic design includes an optical block that can rotate 120° for easy targeting, and auto-orientation to ensure the screen is always easy to read. The large screen features a colour viewfinder for bright conditions and on-screen sketching. It is also capable of taking measurements from 10 different spots simultaneously, periodic image storage (time lapse), and the ability to create instant PDF reports directly from the camera.