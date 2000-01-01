Search

All-in-one Antenna Alignment Tool

by TechRentals Pty Ltd
Visit Website
3ZT, RFV - 2000
3ZT, RFV - 2000
logo
1800 632 652

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image

The 3Z RF Vision Antenna Alignment Tool enables users to efficiently conduct precise antenna alignment on panel and microwave point-to-point antennas. This tool is highly effective and ensures that installers perform jobs as indicated in RF design specifications.

Inaccurately installed antennas can cause coverage gaps, network performance degradation, loss of voice quality, and traffic. The high-performance 3Z RF Vision provides accurate and reliable results to avoid the consequences of poorly installed antennas.

The 3Z RF Vision has a built-in HD camera which provides an augmented reality line of sight image, viewable on its 5” touchscreen LED display. This antenna tool features an easy-to-use graphical user interface and creates comprehensive reports which are downloadable via the micro-USB port (in PDF and CSV formats). 

TechRentals Pty Ltd information and contact details

Contact TechRentals Pty Ltd

Visit Website
(Head office) Update these details
address map
18 Joseph Street
Blackburn North
VIC 3130
Tel: 1800 632 652
Fax: 03 9896 3099

Contact TechRentals Pty Ltd

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
You might also like:
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox