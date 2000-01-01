All-in-one Antenna Alignment Tool

The 3Z RF Vision Antenna Alignment Tool enables users to efficiently conduct precise antenna alignment on panel and microwave point-to-point antennas. This tool is highly effective and ensures that installers perform jobs as indicated in RF design specifications.

Inaccurately installed antennas can cause coverage gaps, network performance degradation, loss of voice quality, and traffic. The high-performance 3Z RF Vision provides accurate and reliable results to avoid the consequences of poorly installed antennas.

The 3Z RF Vision has a built-in HD camera which provides an augmented reality line of sight image, viewable on its 5” touchscreen LED display. This antenna tool features an easy-to-use graphical user interface and creates comprehensive reports which are downloadable via the micro-USB port (in PDF and CSV formats).