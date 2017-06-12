Winkel robot axes providing more freedom of movement in production

With the linear axes of angle, the working space of a six-axis robot can be easily and effectively increased.

Companies are increasingly introducing automation into their production processes using industrial robots. Numerous production and logistics processes in automotive, machinery and plant engineering, food and electronics industries among many more, rely on these robots for greater efficiency. Robot axes from linear technology specialist Winkel provide high level mobility in different designs, covering a particularly wide range of applications.

Robot axes are used when an industrial robot has to move linearly, for instance, along a production line to manage its task. Combined with one or two additional linear axes, the working space of a six-axis robot can be easily and effectively increased. Winkel offers a comprehensive product range with axes for all types of robots and makes. The robots can be erected standing, side or suspended, as well as mounted on a base or floor-bound. Depending on the axle type, their weight can be between 300 and 10,000 kilograms. On a longer travel axis, the user has the ability to move several robots independently of each other.

The linear axes are driven using hardened tooth rods and pinions with cured ball circulation systems or flat guides optionally used as guide elements. This increases the precision of the axes with repeatability less than ±0.1mm for all angle models. Key advantages also include speeds of more than 2 metres per second making the robot axes extremely dynamic; steel profile construction increasing robustness; and central lubrication system ensuring low maintenance.

For better protection of the axles, especially in dusty or polluted environments, the robot axes are also available with a cover. Special, encapsulated axes are additionally supplied for welding or adhesive areas. With the robot axes, the user benefits from more flexibility in workpiece handling, thereby increasing speed and efficiency in production and logistics processes.

Key benefits of RLE robot tracks include combination of six robots with state-of-the-art linear module precise, hardened LM guides, or hardened flat bar; designed for built systems with load capacities up to 2t robot weight; suitable for all robot brands and applications; delivered ready to mount with suitable robot base, reduction gear box and central lubrication system; and precise positioning achieved with LM guide and stiff steel construction.

