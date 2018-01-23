WINKEL Combined Bearings, Profile and Flange Plates from T.E.A Transmissions
- Reduced design and production costs
- High axial and radial load
- Strong profiles for high static and dynamic loads
- Best dispersion of forces in the profiles
- Longer Lifetime for bearings and profiles.
- Economical assembling by welding bolt
- Bearing components are easily exchangeable
- -With their suitable profiles and flange plates
- Adjustable compact solution
- -With their suitable profiles.
The solution to set a small clearance between the bearing units and profiles
- -The cost-efficient solution for vertical and horizontal movements
- -With their suitable profiles
- -In combination with WINKEL Bearings
- -Wear resistant with 30% higher load capacity
- Small clearance between bearings and profiles
- -With their suitable profiles
- -With their suitable profiles
- Stainless Steel WINKEL Bearing
The rustproof solution for your application
- POLYAMIDE WINKEL Units JT-PA
- -With their suitable profiles
The precision solution by stepless setting of the axial and radial bearing for a high dynamic and a low noise application
- Jumbo-profiles
The robust solution for extreme high loads
- AP-Q Flange Plates Square
- Vulkollan ® WINKEL Bearings
The low noise solution for high dynamic demands
- U-profiles in INOX
The rustproof system for demanding applications
- AP-Q Flange Plates Square (Jumbo)
- Polyamide WINKEL Bearings
The low-noise solution for high dynamic demands and high load capacities
- SPEED + SILENT / SPEED + FORCE
U-profiles
For high dynamic applications
- AP Flange Plates in INOX
-Rectangular with their suitable profiles and washers
-The low-cost, adjustable connection
Alu U-profiles SPEED + SILENT / SPEED + FORCE
For high dynamic applications
Driven Vulkollan ® WINKEL Bearings
The easy-to-use interface for high dynamic applications
-With their suitable profiles
U-profiles Type L
U-profiles Type PG-L Drilled
The standardised, ready-to-mount solution for high dynamic applications
WINKEL Bearings with Flange Plates
The low-cost adjustable connection to your design
-With their suitable profiles
The components within the WINKEL Bearing System range comprise a vast and significant array of products to satisfy the requirements of diverse and varied applications. Such is the forethought given to the design of the overall range which gifts the project designer a simplified task once the WINKEL Bearing System is discovered. The designer can make use of the many benefits of this advantageous system including:
Quite simply, the WINKEL bearings are part of a unit construction system which enables simple and cost saving designs made with WINKEL components such as profiles, flange plates, wiper system and clamp flanges and more. Additional welding, machining and coating works are possible according to customer drawings and are delivered ready to mount the components. T.E.A. Transmissions stocks selected bearings and bearings already welded with a flange plate in Australia to satisfy the Australian market.
The following overview of WINKEL Components identifies the brilliance of this innovative product group:
WINKEL Bearings axial adjustable
WINKEL Bearing Units JC
WINKEL Combined Bearings
WINKEL Bearing Units JT
The dynamic solution with high positioning accuracy by stepless setting of the axial and radial bearing
AP Flange Plates Rectangular
Suitable for screw joints between construction and guide profile
Standard U-profiles NbV
Precision WINKEL Bearings
With their suitable profiles and flange plates
Precision U-profiles NbV
The precision solution for heavy loads
High Temperature WINKEL Bearings
Up to +250 ͦC
Standard U-profiles Drilled Type PG
The standardised, ready-to-mount solution
WINKEL Bearings in Steel
Economic solution for vertical and horizontal movements
Precision U-profiles Drilled Type PG-PR
The standardised, ready to mount solution for high-precision applications
Heavy Duty WINKEL Bearings
Characterised by their dirt resistance and their high travelling speed
Vulkollan ® - WINKEL Bearing Units JT-V
The low-noise and high dynamic solution with high positioning accuracy by stepless setting of the axial and radial bearing.
I-profiles NbV
Wear resistant profile for high capabilities
AP-LUB Flange Plates Rectangular with Relubrication
Jumbo WINKEL Bearing
The solution for high loads
WINKEL Radial Bearing
