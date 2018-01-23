WINKEL Combined Bearings, Profile and Flange Plates from T.E.A Transmissions

The components within the WINKEL Bearing System range comprise a vast and significant array of products to satisfy the requirements of diverse and varied applications. Such is the forethought given to the design of the overall range which gifts the project designer a simplified task once the WINKEL Bearing System is discovered. The designer can make use of the many benefits of this advantageous system including:

Reduced design and production costs

High axial and radial load

Strong profiles for high static and dynamic loads

Best dispersion of forces in the profiles

Longer Lifetime for bearings and profiles.

Economical assembling by welding bolt

Bearing components are easily exchangeable

Quite simply, the WINKEL bearings are part of a unit construction system which enables simple and cost saving designs made with WINKEL components such as profiles, flange plates, wiper system and clamp flanges and more. Additional welding, machining and coating works are possible according to customer drawings and are delivered ready to mount the components. T.E.A. Transmissions stocks selected bearings and bearings already welded with a flange plate in Australia to satisfy the Australian market.

The following overview of WINKEL Components identifies the brilliance of this innovative product group:

WINKEL Bearings axial adjustable

-With their suitable profiles and flange plates

Adjustable compact solution

WINKEL Bearing Units JC

-With their suitable profiles. The solution to set a small clearance between the bearing units and profiles

WINKEL Combined Bearings

-With their suitable profiles and flange plates

-The cost-efficient solution for vertical and horizontal movements

WINKEL Bearing Units JT

-With their suitable profiles

The dynamic solution with high positioning accuracy by stepless setting of the axial and radial bearing

AP Flange Plates Rectangular

-In combination with WINKEL Bearings

Suitable for screw joints between construction and guide profile

Standard U-profiles NbV

-Wear resistant with 30% higher load capacity

Precision WINKEL Bearings

With their suitable profiles and flange plates

Small clearance between bearings and profiles

Precision U-profiles NbV

The precision solution for heavy loads

High Temperature WINKEL Bearings

-With their suitable profiles and flange plates

Up to +250 ͦC

Standard U-profiles Drilled Type PG

The standardised, ready-to-mount solution

WINKEL Bearings in Steel

-With their suitable profiles and flange plates

Economic solution for vertical and horizontal movements

Precision U-profiles Drilled Type PG-PR

The standardised, ready to mount solution for high-precision applications

Heavy Duty WINKEL Bearings

-With their suitable profiles

Characterised by their dirt resistance and their high travelling speed

Vulkollan ® - WINKEL Bearing Units JT-V

-With their suitable profiles

The low-noise and high dynamic solution with high positioning accuracy by stepless setting of the axial and radial bearing.

I-profiles NbV

Wear resistant profile for high capabilities

AP-LUB Flange Plates Rectangular with Relubrication

Jumbo WINKEL Bearing

-With their suitable profiles and flange plates

The solution for high loads

WINKEL Radial Bearing