WINKEL Combined Bearings, Profile and Flange Plates from T.E.A Transmissions

by T.E.A. Transmissions
07 41292533

        The components within the WINKEL Bearing System range comprise a vast and significant array of products to satisfy the requirements of diverse and varied applications. Such is the forethought given to the design of the overall range which gifts the project designer a simplified task once the WINKEL Bearing System is discovered. The designer can make use of the many benefits of this advantageous system including:

        • Reduced design and production costs
        • High axial and radial load
        • Strong profiles for high static and dynamic loads
        • Best dispersion of forces in the profiles
        • Longer Lifetime for bearings and profiles.
        • Economical assembling by welding bolt
        • Bearing components are easily exchangeable

        Quite simply, the WINKEL bearings are part of a unit construction system which enables simple and cost saving designs made with WINKEL components such as profiles, flange plates, wiper system and clamp flanges and more. Additional welding, machining and coating works are possible according to customer drawings and are delivered ready to mount the components. T.E.A. Transmissions stocks selected bearings and bearings already welded with a flange plate in Australia to satisfy the Australian market.

        The following overview of WINKEL Components identifies the brilliance of this innovative product group:

        WINKEL Bearings axial adjustable

        • -With their suitable profiles and flange plates
        • Adjustable compact solution

        WINKEL Bearing Units JC

        • -With their suitable profiles.

          The solution to set a small clearance between the bearing units and profiles 

        WINKEL Combined Bearings

        • -With their suitable profiles and flange plates
        • -The cost-efficient solution for vertical and horizontal movements

        WINKEL Bearing Units JT

        • -With their suitable profiles

        The dynamic solution with high positioning accuracy by stepless setting of the axial and radial bearing

        AP Flange Plates Rectangular

        • -In combination with WINKEL Bearings

        Suitable for screw joints between construction and guide profile

        Standard U-profiles NbV

        • -Wear resistant with 30% higher load capacity

        Precision WINKEL Bearings 

        With their suitable profiles and flange plates

        • Small clearance between bearings and profiles

        Precision U-profiles NbV

        The precision solution for heavy loads

        High Temperature WINKEL Bearings

        • -With their suitable profiles and flange plates

        Up to +250 ͦC

        Standard U-profiles Drilled Type PG

        The standardised, ready-to-mount solution

        WINKEL Bearings in Steel

        • -With their suitable profiles and flange plates

        Economic solution for vertical and horizontal movements

        Precision U-profiles Drilled Type PG-PR

        The standardised, ready to mount solution for high-precision applications

        Heavy Duty WINKEL Bearings

        • -With their suitable profiles

        Characterised by their dirt resistance and their high travelling speed

        Vulkollan ® - WINKEL Bearing Units JT-V

        • -With their suitable profiles

        The low-noise and high dynamic solution with high positioning accuracy by stepless setting of the axial and radial bearing.

        I-profiles NbV

        Wear resistant profile for high capabilities

        AP-LUB Flange Plates Rectangular with Relubrication

        Jumbo WINKEL Bearing

        • -With their suitable profiles and flange plates

        The solution for high loads

        WINKEL Radial Bearing

        • -With their suitable profiles and flange plates
        • Stainless Steel WINKEL Bearing
          • -With their suitable profiles and flange plates

          The rustproof solution for your application

        • POLYAMIDE WINKEL Units JT-PA
          • -With their suitable profiles

          The precision solution by stepless setting of the axial and radial bearing for a high dynamic and a low noise application

        • Jumbo-profiles

          The robust solution for extreme high loads

        • AP-Q Flange Plates Square
        • Vulkollan ® WINKEL Bearings
          • -With their suitable profiles and flange plates

          The low noise solution for high dynamic demands

        • U-profiles in INOX

          The rustproof system for demanding applications

        • AP-Q Flange Plates Square (Jumbo)
        • Polyamide WINKEL Bearings
          • -With their suitable profiles and flange plates

          The low-noise solution for high dynamic demands and high load capacities

        • SPEED + SILENT / SPEED + FORCE U-profiles

          For high dynamic applications

        • AP Flange Plates in INOX

          -Rectangular with their suitable profiles and washers

          -The low-cost, adjustable connection

          Alu U-profiles SPEED + SILENT / SPEED + FORCE

          For high dynamic applications

          Driven Vulkollan ® WINKEL Bearings

          The easy-to-use interface for high dynamic applications

          -With their suitable profiles

          U-profiles Type L

          U-profiles Type PG-L Drilled

          The standardised, ready-to-mount solution for high dynamic applications

          WINKEL Bearings with Flange Plates

          The low-cost adjustable connection to your design

          -With their suitable profiles

Tahiti Rd
Tiaro
QLD 4650
Tel: 07 41292533
Fax: 07 4129 2437

