Screw Jacks From T.E.A Transmissions

When your lifting application demands high precision, loads and reliability T.E.A. Transmissions can work with you to deliver the ideal Screw Jack solution. Our comprehensive Zimm range of European designed and manufactured Screw Jacks are industry leading.

The ZIMM family business located in Austria, Europe focuses strongly on quality, outstanding products and is an ideal solution wherever precise lifting, lowering, swivelling and positioning of loads is required. Utilizing the comprehensive ZIMM Screw Jack Modular Design System, loads of up to 100 tons can be moved precisely. The modular-designed ZIMM program is designed in such a way that the right lifting components with numerous accessories can be assembled in a fast and straightforward manner. 13 sizes in fast and slow gear ratios from 2 kN to 1000 kN, trapezoidal or ball screw spindles, motors, couplings and more are available to suit your application. In order to make this compilation even easier, ZIMM has developed the product configurator.The ZIMM Screw Jack range is a modular system of components that can be combined to deliver you a complete lifting and handling solution.

Unique Product Configurator - This online tool enables efficient design of your screw jack solution whereby you can model your assembly and receive 3D data fast. https://zimmscrewjacks.com/cad-product-configurator/

Features

Corrosion protected housings

Effective cooling with ribbed design

Easily attached pivot bearings

Four mounting options

lubrication systems: for worm gears and spindle

Sealed gearbox

High performance hardened and ground worm shaft

Simple installation

Two versions: "S" standing spindle, "R" rotating spindle

Available with Trapezoidal Spindle or Ball Screw

Quality and Experience

Why ZIMM Screw Jacks

40 Years of delivering optimal lifting solutions combined with in house, state of the art measuring equipment and continuous inspection of the products to ISO 9001:2015 standards means quality you can depend on.

Research and Development

Innovation and product development are cornerstones of the ZIMM Screw Jack philosophy. In addition to in house R&D Zimm also collaborates with external research institutions and customers to continually exceed industry standards and customer expectations.

Availability and On-Time Delivery

Despite offering a wide range of components Zimm offer the most commonly used products from stock and retain a flexible production schedule for on-demand items. T.E.A. Transmissions can offer a number of freight and delivery options to get your system to Australia, and to you in the most efficient and cost effective manner.

