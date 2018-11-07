Lower downtime and longer service life with HepcoMotion’s extended GV3 range

T.E.A. Transmissions announces the addition of new components to HepcoMotion’s flagship GV3 range that will reduce downtime and extend service life.

Committed to providing customers with an unrivalled choice of products, sizes and options to cater for virtually any linear motion requirement, HepcoMotion has now extended their GV3 range with new components that offer real benefits to design engineers. Two of these new components, the new side access adjustment carriage feature and twin taper roller bearings will be well received by engineers looking to reduce maintenance time and extend service life.

Side access adjustment saves valuable maintenance time

The addition of the new side access adjustment (SAA) carriage to the GV3 range of products is likely to be a popular choice for applications where components are mounted to the carriage plate, or access is restricted. The SAA reduces downtime as there is no need to remove mounted fixtures from the carriage plate when adjusting the bearings. This is particularly advantageous if the customer has complex components mounted to the carriage plate that would be time-consuming to remove and then reattach. Engineers can simply adjust the bearings with the fixtures in place to remove any wear or play, to return the system to its original running condition.

SAA carriages are very convenient for maintenance as there is no need to run the carriages off the end of the slide to remove – it can be done anywhere along the slide, eliminating the need to dismantle part of the machine in instances, for example, where the ends of the slide are blocked.

Engineers will find the SAA carriages very easy to set with adjustments made via two screws located on the side of the carriage plate.

Twin taper roller bearings for extended life

The new twin taper roller bearings in the GV3 range are ideally suited to applications requiring higher load capacities. Physically the same size as the standard Ø 54 bearing, the new twin taper roller bearing offers 10 times the service life. These roller bearings also offer increased rigidity, a key requirement in many applications that demand high precision. Twin taper roller bearings are greased for life internally, with nitrile seals providing a high degree of sealing against ingress of water or debris. Twin taper roller bearings are only available in combination with SAA carriages.

Catering for a wider portfolio of applications, the new twin taper roller bearings join Hepco’s current range of bearings comprising of standard, slimline, vacuum and extreme temperature, and floating bearings.

Hepco’s floating bearings are proving to be a popular solution for applications where two systems are mounted in parallel as they ‘float’ by up to ±1.25mm in the axial direction, overcoming misalignment and avoiding binding of the linear system. Set-up times are greatly reduced as floating bearings overcome the need to accurately set opposing slides perfectly in parallel.

Hepco’s new catalogue for the GV3 range

Hepco has launched a new colour GV3 product catalogue and an accompanying technical guide providing more in-depth, technical details and additional components. Hepco has also produced a series of six animations, highlighting the major benefits of V Guide technology against ballrail systems. These can be accessed from the new GV3 online catalogue, or the Hepco website and on Hepco’s YouTube channel.

The new catalogue has been created to provide users with the information needed as quickly and efficiently as possible. Designed with engineers in mind, the new catalogue is inherently user friendly yet packed with an array of comprehensive information.

In addition to the side access adjustment and twin taper roller bearings, the new catalogue also features a host of products including vacuum bearings, floating bearings, bleed lubrication, end stops and shock absorbers, plus connectivity to Hepco’s range of aluminium profiles.

Please contact T.E.A. Transmissions on (07) 41292533 or sales@tea.net.au for assistance with selecting the right products for your application.