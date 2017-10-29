Ketterer's new double telescopic crank lifting system

I would like to enquire about T.E.A. Transmissions

T.E.A. Transmissions announces the release of Ket-Twist, a fast, double telescoping, crank-operated lifting system from Ketterer designed for individually adjusting the working height of tables.

Ket-Twist 660 is designed for two-leg table frames with high-efficiency guided columns, and works smoothly and easily even with table loads of up to 40kg. The system allows a maximum stroke of 660mm, requiring a minimal installation length of just 575mm.

The table top is lifted by about 40mm with each turn of the crank. Since table system characteristics are always unique, tables will need to be adjusted to work with the Ket-Twist system and achieve optimal functioning.

Key features of the Ket-Twist 660 double telescopic crank lifting system include compact design offering maximum stroke with minimal installation length; fast adjustment enabling maximum height change with just 16.5 turns; connection tube in customised length; fast and easy assembly; non power activated system for environment-friendly operation; and absence of electrical connections enhancing flexibility in room arrangement.